Libby is one of my favorite library apps, and I use it daily. That isn’t to say it replaces print books; I read a print book every day during my lunch hour and each night before bed.

I don’t think there’s anything that can replace the feeling of real pages. There’s just something about holding a book in your hand that technology hasn’t been able to replace.

However, there are ways that technology — such as the Libby app — really can help us out.

For example, I use the Libby app to listen to audiobooks. It’s easy and is something I especially love to do while knitting at home or meal prepping on the weekend. It’s also perfect for the car during long road trips.

In addition to audiobooks, Libby has a vast collection of e-books and a slew of handy features. Any e-book can be read in large print, and a dyslexia-friendly font can be applied to many titles. For some, these are huge benefits!

For the rest of us, consider using e-books for travel. Instead of worrying about a library book on a trip, I download what I’m reading to my phone.

Libby books also work on Kindle devices and tablets. Since space is such a big factor when traveling, using Libby over a physical book is an easy decision.

Magazines are also available to peruse on Libby, and the coolest part is that they never have holds or wait times! The magazine titles you see are available immediately. You can look at the whole page or adjust the text sizes for easy reading.

The Libby app is simple to use. You can browse what’s available, scrolling through titles as if you were walking through the shelves in the library to happen upon something that looks interesting. You can also search for something specific if you know exactly what you are looking for.

What you have checked out looks like a stack of books at the bottom of the app screen, so it’s easy to find your materials. Plus, everything automatically returns, so there are never late fees.

Most of us at the library love the Libby app, and we can help you get it on your device.

Either come into the library and use the Book a Librarian service — where you get one-on-one time with a staff member — for help downloading and using the app, or call the AskUs help desk at 918-549-7323, and library employees can help you over the phone.

The Libby app isn’t going to replace print books anytime soon, but it is useful to have, so try it out!