Regarding the story “Family of mass shooting victim sues Saint Francis (June 2),” I feel sorry for the family, but they should be suing the state of Oklahoma.

The story states, “The lawsuit claims that the defendants did not provide sufficient security or warn those in the buildings that violence might occur there. It claims that ‘by their acts and/or omissions,’ they caused the danger to their visitors.”

The state of Oklahoma made it law that anyone can carry a loaded firearm almost anywhere.

How can you provide security when your state is doing everything possible to enable violence? The state of Oklahoma, governor and every legislator who voted for open carry are the real culprits.

John Moore, Sand Springs

