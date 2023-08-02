Applications for Leadership Sand Springs’ Class XXXI are being accepted through Aug. 18.

The program, begun in 1992, is sponsored by the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.

Leadership Sand Springs is designed to identify leaders in the community, develop their skills, and provide opportunities for them to learn more about the community, its history and institutions, as well as about local and state government. The goal is to mentor leaders so that they can assume active roles in the community.

The course, in which participants meet monthly from September through May, is designed to be a series of local issues-oriented forums based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of leadership, according to the chamber.

The program includes a mandatory orientation session and graduation event. Classes are generally held in a local location relating to the month’s topic, although a trip to the state Capitol in Oklahoma City will be featured as one month’s session.

Applications, which can be found online at bit.ly/LSSApplication, should be returned by 5 p.m. Aug. 18 to chamber Executive Director Amanda Wion via email at amanda@sandspringschamber.org or by dropping them off at the chamber office at 109 N. Garfield Ave.

Applicants will be notified of the selection committee’s decision by Sept. 1.

Sponsors sought: Meanwhile, local companies, merchants or organizations looking to raise their brand awareness while supporting the chamber and its mission are encouraged to consider sponsoring Leadership Sand Springs.

Sponsorships start at $300 for a session sponsor, of which seven are available, and top out at $1,000 for a single presenting sponsor. A day orientation sponsorship is available for $500, and a graduation reception sponsorship is available for $750.

For details about the sponsorships, go online to bit.ly/LSSSponsorship.

For more information about Leadership Sand Springs, either as an applicant or as a potential sponsor, call the chamber at 918-245-3221 or email Amanda Wion at amanda@sandspringschamber.org.