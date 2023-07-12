Charles Page High School head football coach Bobby Klinck’s morning begins early with a cup of coffee as he watches his team stretch on the field at Memorial Stadium.

As he moves among the rows of players, he stops occasionally to correct form or check on how a player is doing.

This is the precursor to position work and the more targeted practices that will begin later this summer. This is a time for general conditioning.

But the preparation is already well underway for the upcoming season, which kicks off with a bang Aug. 25, when the Sandites take on Highway 97 Rivalry nemesis the Sapulpa Chieftains.

“It used to be you took summers off and you work, you do all that stuff,” Klinck said. “And then it kind of changed where now there’s summer camps you can be in, you’ve got to work out, you’ve got to do all these things. It’s almost become a year-round process of being a football player.”

Klinck is no stranger to the process.

After graduating in 2000 from Jenks High School, where he contributed to three straight state championships and rushed for more than 2,500 yards his senior season, he played at the collegiate level for the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa, winning bowl games with each team.

When asked who might be a challenge to overcome this season, Klinck begins to name almost every opposing team in the 6AII conference, as though every team poses a threat.

But to Klinck, it’s just a reflection of how open he considers the conference and the opportunity this year for his team to rise to the top.

“The goal is to just take the next step,” he said. “I’ve told the kids that we’ve got to start competing with the teams in our district that have routinely beat us.”

After Bixby’s move up to 6AI in 2022 there's new opportunity for the remaining teams in 6AII. The Spartans had won six of the previous seven 6AII state championships.

Expanded playoffs — a COVID-era expansion move from the top four to top six teams advancing — also make for a challenge in the end of the season, although the Sandites have not needed the additional two spots, finishing in the top four every year since the expansion.

After falling short to Choctaw in last year’s state semifinals, Klinck said he felt his team was almost to the mountaintop, missing only some experience and timing.

“Towards the end of the season, we started kind of figuring some things out, and we ended up losing to Choctaw, who ended up playing in the state finals,” he said. “They were really close to beating Stillwater. So I think we kind of have some momentum that we can compete with those top-tier teams.”

This team is not last year’s team, though.

Along with some returning seniority in key positions, other spots held by graduated seniors need to be filled, most notably in the receiving and secondary positions. The offensive line, one of the team’s senior-most groups, will provide protection for a second-year quarterback, sophomore Easton Webb.

“We started five freshmen at the end of the (last) year, so we’re still relatively young,” Klinck said. “We’re still kind of new in the fire. But those young guys have actually played games, and they’ve been in the program for another year.

“So I’m excited to see how those guys develop, and then I’m also excited to see the seniors who kind of got their first taste (of the playoffs) last year — how they respond to this year being the leaders of this team.”

Klinck has provided the tools for his team to win, but ultimately, how far they go will be determined by the players.

He is quick to emphasize his commitment to developing the right mindset for the students to be successful not only this football season but in any future collegiate careers or jobs they might have.

“Being a football player and waking up and doing the hard stuff, you’re investing in your life — to where, when you’re ready to go out in the real world, getting up at 5:30 and going to a job at seven, that’s going to be nothing because you’ve already done it all throughout high school,” Klinck said. “So that’s what we’re trying to get these kids to understand, is investing in yourself.”

These points are reflected on the values board visible to every coach and player in the football complex, highlighting the traits Klinck wants the players to display in their conduct on and off the field. Intelligence, vision, service, warrior, pride and passion make up the qualities of the “Sandite Man.”

“Once you graduate and you’re done with your football career here at Sand Springs, hopefully you’ve kind of gotten some of those values that will take you on into the real world,” he said.

Entering his fourth year as the Sandites’ head coach, Klinck has a season with new challenges where unexpected obstacles are sure to arise, but experience and confidence have given the team the boost they’ve needed so far.

Working with a different team from last year with different variables within the conference, he hopes the changes that have been made will be enough to get his squad over the hump.

“We’ve got to keep pushing and going to the next level, because everybody else is pushing,” he said. “It’s either get better, or you get worse. You can’t stay the same.”