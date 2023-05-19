Related content Subscribers, volunteers sought for Flags Across Sand Springs program

The history of taps, the haunting bugle call that signals “lights out” at the end of a military day and which has become a fixture at patriotic memorial ceremonies and military funerals, will be the focus of a Memorial Day program being planned by the American Legion’s Billie A. Hall Post 17.

In a ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Woodland Memorial Park, the post will lay wreaths in memory of fallen service members from different wars, those missing in action, the American legion family, and Blue Star and Gold Star mothers.

The guest speaker for the ceremony will be American Legion District 1 First Vice Commander Bob Coffey.

The public is invited to attend.

Volunteers are being requested on Wednesday, May 24, to help with putting out flags at the cemetery, 1200 N. Cleveland Ave. Legion members and volunteers will be placing flags on roughly 1,500 veterans graves at the cemetery starting at 8 a.m.

For more information about volunteering or about the Memorial Day program, contact Post 17 at 918-245-0000 or via email at billieahallpost17@gmail.com or see the post’s Facebook page at facebook.com/okpost17.