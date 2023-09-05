Sand Springs police recovered a firearm from the backpack of a student at Page Academy on Tuesday, the school district reported.

Sand Springs Public Schools notified parents just after 5 p.m. of the incident earlier in the day at Page Academy, the district’s alternative school at 104 W. Fourth St.

The school district said police took immediate and appropriate action to secure the campus and that the district has taken “fitting disciplinary measures” that include the student’s ban from all Sand Springs Public Schools property.

The district said there was no indication that the student intended to use the weapon at school but that Page Academy will nevertheless have a heightened police presence on Wednesday, when classes will be held as scheduled.

“I can’t really elaborate since this is now a police matter,” Superintendent Sherry Durkee told the Sand Springs Leader on Tuesday afternoon, “but the bottom line is we take our students’ safety very seriously, and we will continue to do what we can to the best of our ability to ensure our students are safe.

“We act quickly. We collaborate with our local Police Department, and we act in accordance with what needs to be done, and it was taken care of immediately,” she said.

The district said in its communication with parents that “due to the student’s age and SSPD involvement, we cannot provide further details at this time.”

“The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We are grateful for the swift actions of SSPD, and we continue to remain vigilant in keeping our schools secure.”

Parents with safety concerns are urged to contact their children’s schools or make anonymous reports using the STOPIt app.