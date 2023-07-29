A man at a Tulsa Public Schools board meeting a few months ago confronted a regular group of naysayers with a single question. They don’t consider themselves naysayers, though they disagree with everything on agendas.

“Why are you here?” the man asked them.

The group of older, nearly entirely non-Tulsans answered that they had a right to be there and were taxpayers.

“I know you have a right to be here, but why are you here? What is your point? You are just causing chaos and tearing down the schools. You don’t even know any students or go into the schools,” he said.

In witnessing this, I knew it would escalate. A security guard ultimately came and stood between them.

It’s a legitimate question. Why are so many people with no attachment to or with first-hand knowledge of public schools protesting, rallying, jeering and even getting physical at public meetings and events?

In Oklahoma County, two men — ages 79 and 75 — are facing misdemeanor charges for attempting to control access to the State Board of Education meeting in June. One is accused of wrenching the arm of a Tulsa teacher and pushing a security guard.

At the train wreck that was the July 21 Tulsa press conference called by State Superintendent Ryan Walters, an 82-year-old woman who supports him allegedly spit on a veteran after flipping the hat off another protestor. A police report has been filed, but no arrest or charges have been made.

She wasn’t alone; there were plenty of baby boomers and older people jostling and shoving.

Reporters talking to the anti-TPS crowd could not find any with children or grandchildren attending the district. Most of the speakers on the stage with Walters do not live in Tulsa. Also, they acknowledged organizing the public event instead of first approaching Tulsa school board President Stacey Woolley or Superintendent Deborah Gist for a conversation.

Clearly, this group has no interest in real conflict resolution.

The tension between the sides mounted to a dangerous level. None of the elected leaders sought to calm the brewing storm, preferring to keep it stirring.

I want to ask all those people the man’s question: Why are you here?

Political posturing is one thing, and that’s what the politicians at the microphone were doing. That’s about power and propaganda.

But what is motivating septuagenarians and octogenarians to get aggressive at rallies against schools where they have no connection?

Many answer what some politicians and national commentators allege: porn in schools, indoctrination, prayer, DEI, CRT, yada, yada. They don’t say what they have seen or experienced — only what they’ve been told.

However, what politicians are saying about schools doesn’t match what parents are saying. Mostly, parents of public school children like their schools.

Gallup has been tracking since 1999 the public’s satisfaction with schools, breaking out parental responses.

Parents have consistently reported happiness with their children’s public schools by at least two-thirds. Last year, those “completely or somewhat satisfied” increased to 80% from 73%, exceeding the average of 76% recorded since 2001.

Before the pandemic, in 2019, parental satisfaction hit a 15-year high at 82%. It then dipped to 72% the following year as schools dealt with COVID-19. That’s still not terrible.

However, the general population has a dimmer view of public schools. That’s been pretty consistent too, though it’s worsened in the past three years.

Last year’s Gallup poll showed four in 10 Americans broadly satisfied with public education, but just 9% were completely satisfied. The flip side found that 23% were completely dissatisfied and 32% somewhat dissatisfied.

Before 2020, Gallup found imperceptible differences between Republican and Democrat responses. Since then, Democrat satisfaction has remained the same, while Republican findings plummeted by an average of 16 percentage points.

“Meanwhile, parents of school-aged children across both party groups remain largely satisfied with their own child’s education,” the report states.

Being dissatisfied isn’t always a bad thing, as long as reasons are rooted in facts, not hearsay. No institution is perfect, and progress is made as people with different views find paths forward.

That’s not what is happening in today’s climate around public schools.

Americans ought to ponder what’s leading to these disparities in perception. Who benefits from the division and misinformation over public schools?

The answer to the man’s question may be simple: fear.

Fear of change. Fear of the other. Fear of the unknown.

Acting out of fear isn’t a way to solutions to challenges in public schools. Those who have good ideas to improve education are often those inside the classrooms.

Ask the students and their parents. Talk to teachers and staff. Volunteer at the next fundraiser. Sign up with Reading Partners or other local groups who mentor in schools. Find out what schools offer and need.

That’s a better use of time than getting into fights with strangers.

Ryan Walters’ July 21 “Defending Religious Liberty” press conference at TPS Education Service Center