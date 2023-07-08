Walking through her midtown Tulsa neighborhood recently, my aunt started crying while looking at the devastation of the trees.

For three weeks, crews have worked to cut massive trunks into chunks and piled them high at the curbs. Brush piles mount as residents gather loose branches and limbs.

The once lush green areas are now bright with the summer sun beating down. Greenery set aside as debris continues to dry and gray in its death. The storm that took the Tulsa area by surprise has changed the landscape of neighborhoods.

Seeing it laid bare can be emotional, as it was for my aunt.

"I thought I was being crazy," she admitted.

She wasn't. The immediate emergency after the hurricane-level winds from June 18 has subsided. Power has been restored, and cleanup continues.

My aunt and uncle, like many area residents, ended up with a tree crashing through their roof and into their home. It required a crane to haul the 150-year-old oak out. They also lost another tree of about the same age and some smaller bushes.

Priority goes to restoring homes back into habitability. Some folks will need more help doing this than others, depending on financial and physical ability. That involves new roofs and other construction from structural damage.

But that doesn't mean we can't mourn the trees. Trees have history.

Those oaks in my aunt and uncle's yard were here before statehood. They survived tornadoes, droughts and housing development that went from rural to urban.

Generations of children climbed them. Among the limbs were birds making their homes and squirrels playing games of chase.

Lights were strung through their branches during wedding receptions and birthday parties. They provided shade for backyard gatherings. Landscaping worked around their stately bulk. These were the kings and queens of the estate.

All it took was a 15-minute freak of a windstorm to dig up their roots and end their journey. To finish tearing them down, to give them a proper burial, can be a sad process.

For the trees that didn't make it, my mind went to "The Lorax" by Dr. Seuss, featuring a little creature who spoke for the trees, "for the trees have no tongues.”

It is a warning about the dangers humans have on the environment. Typically, it was thought to be aimed at the logging industry, but I'd bet Theodor Geisel, a.k.a. Dr. Seuss, would attach climate change to his metaphor.

Clearly, our climate is changing into more erratic and extreme weather patterns. No longer do we have 100-year floods. We just have floods at random intervals. Add into that tornadoes at the holidays, scorching droughts, raging wildfires and things such as gustnadoes and thundersnow.

For the most part, Oklahomans are environmentalists. We care about our lakes, rivers, land and air as we hike, camp and hunt. We may disagree on what emerging science means, but we enjoy our outdoor space in equal measure.

Technology has changed much about our world and continues to rapidly evolve, bringing consequences. Nearly everything we do, from how we communicate to what we eat, has an environmental effect.

Natural disasters are part of our existence and always have been. Understanding Earth science has helped in our co-existence with Mother Nature, but we must acknowledge that our country is lurching from one natural disaster to another — making that the norm.

Younger generations are better at acknowledging that the status quo cannot be sustained long term — that technology and our behavior must be used in balance.

That has been backed by several surveys, including one from the Pew Research Center that shows more activism among millennials and Generation Z. Last year, the Lancet published a report of 10,000 young people (ages 16 to 25), finding that 59% were extremely worried about climate change and 84% were at least moderately worried.

When we consider what actions today will cause future generations to cringe, climate change may very well top that list.

Linking the windstorm to the greater issue of climate change does little to assuage the current sadness felt for the downed trees. It's OK to grieve the trees. It's understandable to miss the wildlife and nature that once surrounded them.

Eventually, nature has a way of rebounding. We will replant and regrow. Residents will beautify the areas once again and care for the centuries-old trees that remain.

In the aftermath, let’s not forget to dig deeper into our science and possibly alter our behavior to lessen future disasters. As the Lorax says, "Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not."