Services are planned for a Sand Springs man who was killed June 5 in a Tulsa traffic crash that allegedly was caused by an underage driver who was eluding police in a stolen vehicle.

A funeral service for Andrew Wolfgang Berryman, 22, is planned for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Reach Church under the direction of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Berryman, a 2020 graduate of Charles Page High School, died when the car he was in was struck by another vehicle traveling at high speed in the 6800 block of South Memorial Drive in Tulsa.

Tulsa County prosecutors allege that 14-year-old Jakoby Davon Lee-Golston of Tulsa was fleeing from Tulsa police officers when he struck Berryman’s car.

Lee-Golston was charged Friday with first-degree felony murder or one count of second-degree murder and endangering others while eluding police as well as causing great bodily injury while eluding police in connection with nonfatal injuries suffered in the collision by the driver of the other vehicle, Tyler Parrett.

The 14-year-old also faces one count of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of driving without a license.

CPHS band director Kyle Wright said Berryman, who was a percussionist for the school’s marching and concert bands, was “such a sweet kid.”

“The news of his passing is tough to bear. It’s so unfair,” Wright said. “He was always so kind to everyone, and I can’t imagine anyone with a single negative thing to say about him.

“I remember him as super hard-working, reliable and clever, and occasionally mischievous,” he said.

Berryman “loved to work on his cars, and it was fun seeing the latest modifications in the parking lot at the end of a day,” Wright said, saying Berryman’s “absence leaves a big hole in the world.”

Kendra Roulet, who was Berryman’s counselor at Charles Page, agreed that Berryman “was a great kid who had some mischievous moments, usually having to do with cars.”

“He really loved everything about cars, and you could tell that was a passion of his,” she said. “I enjoyed staying in touch with what he was up to through (Facebook), and he is going to be missed by many.

“It is such a senseless tragedy,” Roulet said.

Under state law people between the ages of 13 and 17 who are charged with first-degree felony murder and other serious felony charges are automatically presumed to be handled in court as adults, Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney John F. Tjeerdsma told the Tulsa World.

“In this case, he is charged with felony murder in the first degree. Therefore, he is presumed to be an adult,” he said.

However, juveniles who are 13 or 14 years old have the right to request an evaluation to determine whether they should be prosecuted instead as a youthful offender, he said.

Lee-Golston had not made an appearance in court as of Friday, according to online court docket information regarding his case.

According to an obituary on Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service’s website, Berryman received certification from Tulsa Technology Center in auto painting and detailing and later created Wolfgang Detailing.

He was a member of the Antique Auto Club and worked at Fantasy Garage and also created Elk Crossing Soaps to sell soap he made.

Berryman is survived by his father, Neil Berryman and his fiancé, Ashley Joy Wolfe; his mother, Mika Forbes; five brothers; six sisters; his paternal grandparents; several aunts and uncles; and his beloved cat, Kit-Kat Berryman. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and an aunt.

Friends are contributing to the Sand Springs Veterans Center, 205 N. McKinley Ave., Sand Springs, OK 74063.

Tulsa World Staff Writer Curtis Killman contributed to this story.