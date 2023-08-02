Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said America “is in an identity crisis right now” in which individual rights, a faith foundation, and capitalism and the free enterprise system are under attack.

“As a nation, we’re looking at three big issues where America is trying to find itself,” he said at Friday’s Rotary Club of Sand Springs luncheon.

“One, right now, is, are we moving from the rights belong with the individual to the rights belong with federal government. We need to very vigorously defend the rights and liberties belonging to we the people, not belonging to the federal government.

“And the second thing is a godless America,” O’Connor said. “I can tell you right now, there’s no such thing as an ideal godless America.

“America is not based on really majority vote laws,” he said. “America has at different times made colossal mistakes which have been voted on by the majority.”

O’Connor noted that at various times, a majority of the Supreme Court has ruled that Black people were property, that women were not capable of voting and that separate but equal universities were acceptable.

“There have been times in America when majority vote has been dead wrong,” he said. “So our system has to be based on a deeper set of principles, and I submit to you that that’s God the creator.”

O’Connor said a God-based country isn’t one in which “everybody is forced to believe the same thing. It means we acknowledge that there’s a God who has values and endows us or imbues us with those values that are not granted to us by the government, They are granted to us by God.”

The third big issue, he said, is whether the country will have “a free enterprise system, a capitalism-based system, versus socialism.”

“Nowhere has communism-slash-socialism proven to be workable,” he said. “There’s no such thing as an effective, successful, ideal communism or socialism.”

O’Connor said the country needs to figure out where it stands on these issues but that “from my standpoint, we need to stand very vigorously in favor of our individual rights and liberties, in favor of a God-based country, … (and) we need to keep our system free enterprise and not slide toward more government support.”

“And you all know there is a growing number of people who are on some type of a support chain,” he said. “And I think that’s unfortunate, and they probably do, too.”

Turning his attention to the Supreme Court and Friday’s oral arguments on the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private-sector employees and health-care workers, O’Connor said it “is sinister to force people to get a vaccine, but if they won’t do it, then they lose their jobs.”

He said 70 to 80% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and added that if they miss a paycheck or are out of work for a time, then their house payment, car payment or student loan payments are at risk.

He noted that the health-care industry was already understaffed before the pandemic but that now 10% to 40% of health-care workers are refusing to take the vaccine.

O’Connor said he has been vaccinated and has no problem with the notion of a vaccine.

“I just have a problem with the notion of it being forced upon by the federal government,” he said.

O’Connor, a Tulsa native who graduated from Bishop Kelley High School, is Oklahoma’s 19th attorney general, appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt last July.

He has practiced law in Oklahoma for more than 40 years, most recently in private practice with Hall Estill in Tulsa. He primarily has focused on civil litigation, including complex commercial insurance litigation.

O’Connor has a bachelor’s degree in political science and public administration from Oklahoma State University, and he received his law degree from the University of Tulsa.

He and his wife, Lucia, have been married for 43 years. They have four children ages 29 to 39 and 10 grandchildren.

Reflecting on his six months on the job as attorney general, O’Connor said: “On so many issues, I feel like I was dropped between a cobra and a mongoose and told to just fight my way out.

“The job is a mammoth job.”

As attorney general, he has about 190 employees, about 95 of whom are lawyers.

O’Connor said he was interested in the position because he wants “to hand over an America that’s in at least as good a shape as I inherited.”

“It would have been very easy for me to just continue to ride as a 40-year lawyer with established clients and a practice that I loved, but I had to really throw into the fight,” he said. “I could not just quietly ride into the sunset.”