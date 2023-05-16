Loy Calhoun, who served as Sand Springs’ city manager for two decades from 1986 to 2006, was presented with the 2023 John M. Hess Municipal Award for Outstanding Citizenship last Monday evening.

At a special City Council meeting, Mayor Jim Spoon read aloud a proclamation listing the reasons councilors saw fit to honor Calhoun.

Among the accomplishments noted was that he played an integral role in helping to secure a dedicated water source — the Skiatook Reservoir — for residents of both Sand Springs and Sapulpa and was a leader in facilitating the innovative Skiatook Raw Water Conveyance System, a joint venture with Sapulpa to deliver water from the lake to each city.

The proclamation also noted Calhoun’s foresight and active role in the early 2000s in bringing to fruition the Keystone Corridor Project, which began as an investment of $14.5 million in Vision 2025 tax monies for redevelopment of 30 acres between Oklahoma 97 and Main Street and U.S. 412 and Morrow Road. Today, that area is known as the RiverWest development.

Councilor Mike Burdge, who also was on the council during Calhoun’s tenure as city manager, part of that time as mayor, said that “there would have been no (Sand Springs Vision 2025 proposal) if it hadn’t been for Loy.”

One of the most prominent features of RiverWest is a park the city established in 2020, named in honor of Bessie Crawford Zackery, the first African American teacher to serve in the desegregated Sand Springs school system.

Zackery was a graduate and valedictorian of — and eventually a teacher at — Booker T. Washington School, which was demolished as part of the Keystone Corridor Project.

Today, the park is joined in RiverWest by a hotel, grocery store, medical office, pharmacy and a credit union, as well as a number of retail shops and restaurants.

In fact, Spoon noted the appropriateness of the timing of the honor for Calhoun, pointing out that “the very last lot (in RiverWest) was sold in the last week or so. So that project is done.”

A Planet Fitness facility is projected to be built and opened before year’s end at 100 W. Morrow Road, just south of Colton’s Steak House & Grill.

Calhoun thanked the council for the honor, adding that the efforts of many other people were critical to the successes for which he was being recognized.

“I very much appreciate this, and it wouldn’t have happened without all of you,” he said. “I am grateful and thankful that I had the opportunity to go through that process, and those jobs, and those arguments and endeavors. It was a wonderful experience, and I am grateful for it.”

The two immediate past recipients of the John M. Hess Award also were in the audience — Mayme Crawford, the 2022 honoree, and Michael Phillips, who received the award in 2021.

Calhoun said in an interview earlier Monday that he couldn’t choose one accomplishment that stood out above all the others, although besides the Skiatook water project and the RiverWest project he mentioned how pleased he was about the twin developments of Tulsa Community College’s West Campus and the Armed Forces Reserve Center, both on 41st Street near 81st West Avenue.

Construction began in 1994 on the TCC campus, which was expected to open the following fall. Although delays pushed the campus’ ready date back to 1996, classes still began in August 1995, Sand Springs Leader archives show.Calhoun grew up in Tulsa and moved to Sand Springs in 1970 to take a job as a purchasing agent for the city.

He also had brief stints as the city’s public works director and assistant city manager before being named the city manager in May 1986 after the death of Inez Kirk, who had been the city manager for 10 years.

Before venturing into city management, Calhoun had been a homebuilder in the area.

In January 2006, on the occasion of announcing his impending retirement from city service, he said it was “probably time to take a look at doing something a little different.”

“Twenty years is a long tour of duty in a position like this,” Calhoun told a Tulsa World reporter. “I think this one’s been rewarding, and I’m ready to let someone else try.”

He said at the time that he was “most proud of having city councils and elected officials that were cooperative and focused on the community, and not some of the political issues that go on.”

“I can’t say enough about the mayors and councils I’ve worked with over the years,” he added. “They’ve been supportive and allowed me to do my job.”

Current City Manager Mike Carter said Tuesday that Calhoun “set a standard for city managers in the state of Oklahoma. He performed his duties while keeping a high ethical standard and left Sand Springs in a position for success.”

“Many of the great things you see in our community today are due to his vision and conservative values,” Carter said. “When I took the position as city manager, I sought him out for his perspective and advice. I stand in line with a large number of people to say that he made a positive impact on my life.”

The John M. Hess Award was initiated by the City Council in 2002 to recognize people who have provided a legacy of public service to the city. It is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a person by the city government.

Who was John M. Hess? John M. Hess, for whom the John M. Hess Municipal Award for Outstanding Citizenship is named, was born in 1918 in Bartlesville and moved with his wife to Sand Springs in 1945. He was the city’s mayor and finance commissioner from 1963 through 1970. His commitment to community service continued for three more decades until his death in 2002 at the age of 84. One of Hess’ major accomplishments as mayor was working with others to change the city’s form of government to a city council-city manager system. Another achievement was the annexation of Prattville into Sand Springs. Hess also helped establish the city’s Planning Commission, was the first chairman of the Indian Nations Council of Governments and was a primary mover for Sand Springs’ James R. Pogue Airport.