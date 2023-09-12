Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Sand Springs Leader Staff Writer Follow Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If there’s a breeze in the air that doesn’t feel like a blast furnace, homecoming can’t be far behind.

This year’s annual Charles Page High School homecoming parade is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in downtown Sand Springs.

The parade will follow its traditional route, heading west on Park Road from the high school to the Triangle at Main and Broadway streets, south to Second Street, then back east to Jefferson Avenue, according to Student Council sponsor Frank Cooper.

The Sandites’ homecoming court and football teams will be featured, along with the marching band, cheer squads, dance teams and pee wee sports teams.

The parade typically boasts 50 to 75 floats representing school organizations and sports teams, as well as local businesses and civic organizations.

The Sandites will host the Tahlequah Tigers for Homecoming 2023 at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Memorial Stadium.

Groups interested in taking part in the parade should email Cooper for an entry form at frank.cooper@sandites.org. A form is also attached at the end of the online version of this story.

Entry forms must be returned to Cooper no later than Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Parade units must be in starting position by 5:30 p.m. on the day of the parade, Cooper said.

Downtown streets along the parade route will be closed from 5:30 to 7 p.m.