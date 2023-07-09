The Bissell Pet Foundation’s summer national “Empty the Shelters” campaign is an annual occurrence at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, providing funds that allow the city’s animal shelter to offer $25 adoptions for all cats and dogs throughout July.

But it wouldn’t be accurate to say it’s the same dog and pony show every year.

Indeed, Animal Welfare Coordinator Tracy Arvidson said this year’s campaign comes at a time when animal intakes at the shelter are 8% higher than at the same time last year, even as adoptions are about the same.

What that means is that it’s more important than ever to take full advantage of every possible resource, and the reduced-fee adoptions are a great tool in that arsenal, she said.

With the “Empty the Shelters” campaign, the Bissell Pet Foundation has teamed up with MetLife Pet Insurance to bring the adoption event to more than 335 shelters in 44 states.

Oklahoma participants include Sand Springs Animal Welfare as well as the Humane Society of Tulsa, the Washington County SPCA in Bartlesville, the Northern Oklahoma Humane Society in Ponca City, the Pets and People Humane Society in Yukon and the Lawton city animal shelter.

Adoption fees at participating organizations range from $0 to no more than $50 per cat or dog; each participating organization has its own adoption process and requirements.

In Sand Springs, adoptions will cost only $25. The fee, typically $70 for cats and $85 for dogs, includes spaying or neutering the pet, vaccinations and a general health examination, as well as a city license and microchip.

Thanks to support from MetLife Pet Insurance, each adopter will also receive 30 days of free pet insurance.

Arvidson would love nothing more than to see a steady stream of adopters come through the shelter’s doors, but there are other people she’d love to see coming in, too — people who, for one reason or another, might not be in a position to adopt a pet but who still have something to offer the shelter’s furry residents.

“We need volunteers to help let dogs out and take them on doggy dates,” she said. “We need cat people that can help me trim nails, clean and socialize” the felines.

And “we still need fosters for puppies and kittens that continue to come in like crazy.”

Arvidson said the shelter provides everything volunteers need to care for the animals in their homes, whether that’s dog food, cat litter, or kitten formula and bottles.

“You just provide the love and time,” she said. “We do ask that fosters help us market by sending current photos, videos and write-ups.”

And there are even ways to help for people who are unable to provide direct animal care or perhaps aren’t local.

“We always need enrichment items for the animals — large bones or chews, Kong Wubba toys, rope toys, cat toys, Churu treats (and) scratchers,” Arvidson said, adding that shelter supplies, such as laundry detergent and dryer sheets, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and cat carriers are also needed.

And although “Clear the Shelters” ends July 31, Arvidson said Sand Springs Animal Welfare has received a Kia Pet Adoption Grant from the Petfinder Foundation that she hopes will allow the shelter to continue offering $25 adoptions throughout the summer.

As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, “Empty the Shelters” has helped nearly 158,000 pets find loving homes across the country and in Canada since its inception in 2016, representing an average of 1,200 pets adopted per day during these quarterly national events.

The Bissell Pet Foundation was founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell. This is the foundation’s first “Empty the Shelters” event in collaboration with MetLife Pet Insurance.

“We are excited to team up with MetLife Pet Insurance to offer 30 days of pet insurance at no cost to the adopter, as well as the opportunity to purchase an annual pet insurance policy, which could make a difference in helping adopters deal with their pet’s unexpected illness or injury,” Bissell said. “Veterinary costs add up quickly, and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can’t afford treatment.

“This collaboration could help to enable more pets in more communities to be adopted through ‘Empty the Shelters’ and can help facilitate adopters seeking treatment to keep their pets healthy and in their new homes,” she said.

Brian Jorgensen, head of MetLife Pet Insurance, said an essential part of the company’s mission “is helping pets find and stay in a home that is right for them, and we are dedicated to giving pet parents the confidence they need to help their pet live a happy and healthy life.”

“We are excited to work with the Bissell Pet Foundation on their ‘Empty the Shelters’ event and support their efforts to give every pet their best life by providing guidance to navigate lifelong pet health and wellness,” he said.