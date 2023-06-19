With competition to hire the best teachers being tougher than ever, school districts — especially those in smaller communities — have to have something that sets them apart.

For Sand Springs, it might just be the community spirit that welcomes new teachers each year with a luncheon sponsored by the Rotary Club, complete with free school supplies and “swag bags” — welcome packs made up of hundreds of dollars worth of donated gifts from dozens of businesses, merchants and other community partners across the city.

Last year, each gift bag was valued at $430, with the combined value of donations totaling $15,000.

Brian Jackson, a Rotarian and city councilor who leads the welcome pack effort each summer, said Thursday that this is the eighth year for the effort, which started in 2016.

More than $40,000 in appreciation gifts for the new teachers has been raised in that time, he said.

“It’s really due to the kindness of our small businesses here in Sand Springs that give to this appreciation event, said Jackson, who noted at last year’s luncheon in August that a nearly 50% increase in donors was due in large part to the participation of small businesses, with contributions from national retailers beginning to wane.

“It’s not really about the amount; it’s about the motion of sheer appreciation,” he said Thursday. “We get so busy in life, and when we all pause together and show appreciation to our teachers — it’s just the way to do it.”

Jackson is hoping Sand Springs-area businesses and merchants will step up again this year to show support and give a big welcome to the new teachers of Sand Springs Public Schools, one of the city’s largest employers.

He recalled a teacher coming up to him last year, two or three years after she had been hired by the district, and telling him about her joy in receiving one of the welcome packs.

“That made my week,” he said. “I loved hearing that.”

Superintendent Sherry Durkee, herself a Rotarian, told last year’s new teachers: “This is the best place to work in the world. It really is. Our community is forever supportive.”

The campaign is seeking gift cards, restaurant certificates and other types of gifts, Jackson said. Donors should plan on providing 50 of whatever they contribute to the effort.

The gift packs will be presented at the Rotary Club of Sand Springs’ annual new teacher luncheon at Charles Page High School on Friday, Aug. 18.

For more information or to RSVP for a new donation or as a returning supporter, email Brian Jackson at brianmjackson82@gmail.com no later than Friday, July 28.