The Creek County Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, June 15, at Joseph’s in Drumright, 54580 W. Oklahoma 16.

Dinner begins at 6 p.m. for those who choose to dine, and the meeting will begin about 6:30.

Dinner costs $12, but there is no charge to attend the meeting.

The speaker will be Dennis Baker, a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat.

For more information, call Stan Johnson at 918-227-1586 or Beth Rizzi at 773-593-1002; email CreekCountyOKDemocrats@gmail.com; or find the Creek County Democrats on Facebook.