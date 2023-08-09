The Creek County Democratic Party will hold its next meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Bristow Community Center, 417 N. Chestnut Ave.

A potluck meal is planned to begin at 6 p.m., so attendees are encouraged — but not required — to bring something to share if possible.

There is no charge to attend the meeting, which will begin at 6:30.

The speaker will be Sarah Carnes, the new chairwoman of the Third Congressional District.

For more information, call Stan Johnson at 918-227-1586 or Beth Rizzi at 773-593-1002, email creekcountyokdemocrats@gmail.com, or visit the group’s Facebook page, Creek County Democrats.