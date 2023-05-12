Cortez Johnson, who took part in the desegregation of Charles Page High School, died April 22. He was 75.

A celebration of life is planned for 10 a.m. Friday at Greater Mount Rose Baptist Church in Tulsa under the direction of Jack’s Memory Chapel funeral home in Tulsa. Johnson will be laid to rest at Woodland Memorial Park.

Johnson was one of nine Black students — three seniors, one junior and five sophomores — from Sand Springs’ segregated Booker T. Washington School who began attending classes at Charles Page in the fall of 1964.

Johnson had wanted to take up drafting, and Booker T. Washington didn’t offer it.

“Vicki Westbrook was a good friend and classmate, and she informed me that she was coming (to Charles Page), and I wanted to go for drafting, so I did,” Johnson told the Sand Springs Leader in February 2022.

But it never occurred to Johnson that he had anything to fear by attending the previously all-white school.

“I never thought of that violence” that happened elsewhere, he said. “I grew up at 193rd West Avenue, and I knew a few white families. I had white playmates.

“I grew up in two different worlds,” he said, explaining that his all-Black school was very different from his mixed-race neighborhood. “Integrating wasn’t that big of a thing for me personally.”

That’s not to say Johnson wasn’t a bit nervous on the first day of school or that everything went perfectly.

“I had a disappointment not making the basketball team” after a racist coach refused to give him a tryout. “I played from sixth grade through my junior year,” he said. “But it wasn’t any setback, because I went and made the wrestling team.”

Johnson transferred to Charles Page as a senior, graduating in the spring of 1965.

“I really enjoyed my year there,” he said. “I was really disappointed that I had to graduate.”

Johnson, a military veteran who called himself a “lifetime learner,” took classes at Tulsa Community College in his free time as recently as last year.

Johnson was among a number of Charles Page alumni from more than 10 states and other interested parties who worked in recent years to have a plaque installed at the high school to commemorate its desegregation.

The plaque was installed on Jan. 7, 2022, and a dedication was being planned during Black History Month the following month, but it was delayed by rising COVID-19 numbers.

More than 100 people turned out June 18, 2022, to dedicate the plaque, a gift from the Charles Page High School Classes of 1965, 1966 and 1967 to honor “the courage of their classmates” — Johnson, Westbrook, Dollie Chambers, Marcia Jones, Calvin Long, Keith Robinson, Marvin Stewart, Betty Towns and Douglas Westbrook.

For Johnson, the plaque was personal.

“I’m a part of that history,” he told the Leader. “And with the ugliness of racial relationships, even nowadays, we want to give Sand Springs a little prop. Sand Springs was not part of that ugliness.”

As for the future Sandites who’ll pass by that plaque, Johnson said he hoped they would “know that there was some young Blacks that wanted to come up there and compete and that everything didn’t have to be as ugly as what we saw in other parts of the country.”

“And they were courageous and contributed.”