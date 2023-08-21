U.S. Rep Kevin Hern said Friday in a speech before the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce that Congress needs to focus on national security and start by prioritizing what can be controlled.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do in national security, both the things we can control and those things we can’t control,” Hern said, ticking off a list of the latter that included China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

But he said there’s plenty the United States can do in order to maintain its national security, such as controlling energy security, border security and economic security.

Hern said Oklahoma’s history and reputation as an oil state belies the truth about the Sooner State’s adaptability with regard to energy production.

Noting that Oklahoma is No. 2 in the nation for wind production — behind only Texas — he called the state an “all of the above” energy player.

Adding that only 43% of Oklahoma’s energy production comes from fossil fuels, Hern said Republicans in Congress support whatever it takes to be competitive, whether that’s wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, hydrogen or some other form of energy.

But “I will say with 100% certainty” that there are Democrats in Congress who “would be perfectly OK if not a single well was ever drilled ever again ever in the United States of America,” he said.

“I will tell you that’s not going to solve our problem. There are countries that will continue to produce where we are leaving a vacuum,” making the United States less secure from an energy security standpoint.

Regarding border security, Hern said the situation at the nation’s southern border is much worse than the media depicts.

“What you can’t see is the enormity of the issue — the trash, the filth, the people, the clothing,” he said. “It’s just terrible. People (are) living in tents on one side of the border or the other. It’s insane.”

Hern said U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently reported that in the past 12 months, agents caught 2.76 million people and released them into the United States.

“That’s who we caught; there’s another 300,000 to 400,000 ‘got-aways,’” he added.

“The United States of America is the No. 1 human-trafficking country in the world,” he said. “The freest nation in the world has the highest human trafficking. And 90% of that’s coming across the southern border.”

Still, Hern said patrolling the border is not the best use of Oklahoma National Guard troops.

Some 50 members of the state Guard have been patrolling along the border with Mexico at El Paso, Texas, since the first of the month in support of Operation Lone Star, a mission of the Texas National Guard, the Texas Military Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Guard members are expected to return to Oklahoma at the end of this month, although an additional 50-member deployment is possible next year.

The Oklahoma troops are among Guard units from about two dozen states who are supporting the border mission.

At a May 26 press conference announcing his decision to call up the Oklahoma troops, Gov. Kevin Stitt said it was “in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government’s utter failure to secure our southern border.”

But Hern said “securing the border where we can” is only the first priority, and one best met by relying on Customs and Border Patrol agents acting in a law enforcement role.

The Border Patrol is “woefully underfunded,” he said, as are the asylum courts, where the lack of resources means it can take as long as 10 years to resolve a case.

Regarding economic security, Hern said polling shows that Americans are concerned about the economic direction of the country.

He noted that the stock market is down and that mortgage rates recently hit a 21-year high.

“We’ve got to get back to being energy secure, secure in the sovereignty of our nation and our border, and getting our economy back where people are working,” he said.