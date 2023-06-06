City Manager Mike Carter updated city councilors recently on a new program to pay civic groups to pick up trash in the city.

The program, now named Clean for a Cause, began June 1. Local civic groups, school clubs, churches and other organizations can apply to be paid $500 to clean up litter in areas of town selected by the Parks and Recreation Department.

No more than one group will be selected in any given week.

Guidelines and information about the program can be found on the city’s website at sandspringsok.org or by calling the city at 918-246-2500.

“I call it double-dipping because not only do we get to get our town clean,” Carter said, “we get to help those groups that might have done less-productive fundraisers.”

Carter also told councilors at their May 22 meeting that Phase 1 construction on the downtown streetscape project is continuing along Main Street between First and Second streets and that an Oklahoma Department of Transportation sidewalk project along Second Street also is progressing.

Mayor Jim Spoon gave a brief RiverWest development update.

He said preliminary building permit documents for a new Planet Fitness location in the area had been received and that construction on the new Chili’s restaurant in RiverWest’s northeast corner is expected to start in early July and be completed by late fall.

And a ribbon-cutting at the new Tropical Smoothie Café on Morrow Road east of the Public Safety Center was held May 26.