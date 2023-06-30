The city on Friday announced the opening of a site where Sand Springs residents can take storm debris.

The site, at 20100 W. Wekiwa Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. It will be closed Tuesday in observation of Independence Day.

Residents must check in at the entrance and provide state-issued identification as well as a Sand Springs city utility bill showing trash service.

People who do not receive Sand Springs city trash service are not eligible to use the site.

Only green waste, such as trees, limbs and leaves, will be accepted. Trash and construction debris will not be accepted.

In a press release, the city thanked the Sand Springs Home for making the site possible.

The city also said it was in the final stages of selecting contractors for hauling and monitoring.

“We anticipate that crews will begin curbside pickup of debris in a couple of weeks,” the press release says.