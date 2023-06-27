After a robust discussion with city councilors Monday night, City Manager Mike Carter said he has suspended the issuance of fireworks permits this year and will rescind the 20 or so permits already purchased.

The issue concerns the flammability of dried-out storm debris, a good amount of which is still on rooftops across the city.

Meanwhile, efforts are continuing to prepare the storm-ravaged Case Community Park to host the city’s traditional Independence Day celebration and fireworks show on Monday, July 3.

Carter said the question of whether to suspend individual fireworks privileges had been raised in a number of corners around the city.

“One of the things that’s been brought to our attention is there’s a lot of concern from citizens about us continuing with the plan to allow fireworks permits with all this debris out there,” he told councilors at their regular monthly meeting Monday.

“I talked with (Fire Chief Jeremy) Wade. He says with the amount of debris some people still have on roofs — if you get an air-launched firework that gets on somebody’s roof and it gets trapped under some debris, especially if it’s had a week at 100 degrees to dry out — that we could cause fires.”

Carter has the authority under the relevant city ordinance to rescind permits already purchased and issue refunds, as well as to halt any additional permits from being issued without any formal action of the City Council.

He told councilors he was approaching them only to seek “guidance in that decision-making process.”

The permits allow residents age 18 or older to discharge fireworks at their residences only between 6 and 11 p.m. July 3 and between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. July 4.

City Planner Brad Bates said the city issued 258 of the $20 permits last year, selling probably 200 of them in the final two or three days leading up to the Independence Day holiday.

The city’s website notes that the city “may cancel or revoke this permit for violations of any federal, state or local law or regulation; or if its issuance constitutes a detriment to the public health, safety or welfare.”

Sand Springs police officers and firefighters will patrol the city and enforce what now amounts to a citywide fireworks ban for this year.

Carter said those officers will have the discretion to issue warnings instead of citations.

“But if we see people that ignore this and they’ve endangered people, and especially if there’s a fire, they can count on a ticket,” he said.

City Councilor Brian Jackson questioned the effectiveness of such an action.

“I still believe we’re going to have a number of folks — regardless of if you say yea or nay — they’re still going to do it,” he said.

Jackson noted that the revenue from the permits traditionally has been used to subsidize the cost of extra patrols and enforcement, so he questioned whether it wouldn’t be better to continue as usual rather than eliminate the revenue source.

“The only down side to that that I would point out is when we do the permits, there’s that tacit approval,” Carter replied. “We’re saying that it’s OK; that we think it’s safe to do.

“This is really from a public safety standpoint,” Carter said, pointing out that the city has never had a fireworks-related structure fire.

“Should we continue it and have people say, ‘Well, the city said it’s safe to do,’ with us knowing that there’s that hazard there?”

City Councilor Nancy Riley asked Finance Director Kelly Lamberson whether the city’s hotel/motel tax revenue likely would increase substantially as a result of all the out-of-town powerline workers staying in the city’s inns, adding that any such increase could offset the revenue loss from permits and still financially support extra patrols and enforcement.

Lamberson said she had not seen the numbers yet but that she would expect that to be the case.

Councilor Matt Barnett, noting that he has constituents who run fireworks stands, said he could see both sides of the issue.

“I get the reasoning, but it’s going to be really hard for some people to swallow,” he said. “And I’m OK with that, too.”

Carter didn’t deny that private fireworks still will be set off this year in Sand Springs.

“Most people are law-abiding citizens, and they’re going to say, ‘Well, that’s the law,’ and they’re not going to do it,” he said. But “it’s like speed signs. You’re still going to have people speeding.”

“We’re still going to have people popping” fireworks. The question “is do we approve of it?”

“We’ll still do the big show for you (July 3 at Case Community Park), but that’s in a controlled situation where we have professional firefighters down there,” he said. “We’ve cleared the area. We know what’s down there, and we think there’s little risk in it.”

Wade, the city’s fire chief, said later Monday night that the situation is a “no-win.”

“If you cancel it, you don’t love the country,” he said. “If you don’t (cancel the permits) and something catches on fire, people are going to say, ‘Why did you allow this to happen?’”

Wade said he understands the frustration because some parts of the city have very little debris, especially in newer neighborhoods with fewer mature trees. Those areas also tend to have houses that are spaced farther apart than in some older areas of the city.

But he noted that officials can’t make rules for only one or two parts of town. They have to address the city as a whole.

“Does the brush pose a hazard? Yes,” he said. “Do I think it’s going to burn down 10 houses? Probably not. But there’s a chance.”

Wade noted that fireworks permits were issued last year for only a little more than 3% of the city’s households.

He recalled speaking with one man recently who wanted the city to halt residential fireworks use this year even though the man himself had already purchased $250 worth of fireworks.

“He said, ‘One year’s not going to kill us. We’ll do it again next year,’” Wade said. “To me he’s being reasonable.”