A week after a storm brought 100-mph winds to the area, most power in Sand Springs had been restored and most roads had been made passable.

Much of the focus had turned to debris cleanup, including the pending announcement by the city of a new, permanent green waste disposal site.

According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, fewer than 10 residents in Sand Springs were still without electrical service early Monday.

No storm-related deaths or injuries were reported in the city, but a number of businesses had damage that forced their closures for a period of time.

City Manager Mike Carter said late last week that “although this was a property damage event, it still had a significant impact on people’s lives.”

“Our business community has taken a hit,” he said, adding, “we do hope people will go back and shop.”

He said minor damage was evident at nearly all city facilities, most of which will be remedied through insurance claims. Happily, he said, the Public Safety Center never lost power.

Carter joined Parks and Recreation Director Joe Medlin in pleading for residents to stay out of Case Community Park. Although the park is officially closed, some visitors are ignoring signs and barricades directing them not to enter the park.

“It is still a dangerous situation down there,” Carter said, adding that a number of “widowmaker” limbs still were dangling from trees in the park.

“When something says closed, please read the signs,” he said. “We’re not trying to be mean. We’re trying to keep people from being hurt.”

With regard to debris on personal property, Carter encouraged residents to move their limbs to the curb to await pickup by contracted removal companies, which the city is in the process of hiring. Debris removal is expected to begin within a few weeks.

“We will get to the debris eventually,” he said, adding as a reminder that it “took about a month and a half after the ’07 ice storm” to remove the debris. “We will basically do what they saw in 2007.”

Customary requirements such as length and bundling are not in effect, Carter said. Those limitations apply to debris removed by city trash trucks, but contractors can handle larger lengths and unbundled debris.

Although city trash trucks are running normal routes, they are not picking up green waste.

The city, meanwhile, is preparing to announce sometime this week the opening of a new, permanent green waste disposal site, Carter said. Site preparation and the permitting process with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality were underway late last week.

Carter said the city also likely will hire some temporary employees to help oversee the debris site.

Access to the green waste site will be limited to residents who live within the corporate city limits, not just those with a Sand Springs mailing address, he said.

Those attempting to dump green waste will be required to show an ID as well as a city water bill reflecting trash service.

Carter said the limitation has to do with FEMA requirements and also with Tulsa County’s doing its own debris pickup for residents in unincorporated areas.

“Most people — including myself — I’m going to leave mine at the curbside,” he said. “But some people just don’t want to wait that long.”

Residents also are urged not to burn debris in their yards, as doing so can be hazardous.

Similarly, debris in creeks can cause problems for property owners and residents downstream, so people are urged to help keep creeks clean and clear. Property owners are responsible for debris that has fallen into creeks on private property, according to the city.

No matter how eager residents are to be rid of tree debris, Carter urged proper conduct.

“I know people are in a hurry about getting their yards cleaned up, but that doesn’t excuse dumping debris on your neighbors, the schools, the parks,” he said. “Don’t be lazy. Don’t be discourteous.”