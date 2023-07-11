City Manager Mike Carter stood before the City Council on June 26 with ominous news:

“We’ve hit the big time,” he said. “Our community has a Facebook parody account now that is portraying to be the city of Sand Springs.”

But Carter also felt compelled to set the record straight about the “fake news” spreading across his town.

“I will tell you, I enjoy the humor,” he said, “but I do wish to note, among other things, we have not challenged Muskogee to an MMA cage match. We have not threatened somebody for stealing the Sonic menu sign or started a program called Down With Trees that bans all trees on residential lots.”

There’s one other thing Carter wants councilors and residents alike to know: He’s not the one behind the fake page.

“I’ve had people accusing me of doing it because I ran the Police Department with a humorous bent,” said Carter, chief of the city’s police force for six years before he became a government man.

The accusations seem well-placed, though. After all, Carter said his dream job would either be a comedian or an airline pilot and that he drives too fast to be a pilot.

“I appreciate people who can make people laugh,” he said.

It’s hard to say who’s getting the bigger laugh right now — the city leader enjoying the clichéd “sincerest form of flattery” or the two people behind the parody page, who grinned broadly when told by the Sand Springs Leader that the city’s CEO discussed their work at a council meeting.

In the interest of unchecked fun, the Leader readily agreed not to divulge the identities of the page’s creators, although in an effort to promote the truth, we will say that neither is an elected official or employee of the city of Sand Springs.

Surely City Councilor Matt Barnett will appreciate being let off that hook.

For their part, the creators say they have enjoyed reading all of the guesses about their identities. They also admit that a few people — mostly close friends — have figured out the mystery.

“I started it the day after the big storm because I wanted to make a post about everyone being at QuikTrip,” one of the creators said. But “this isn’t a new thing. There’s a ton of them now. There’s a new one every day.”

In fact, the creator is good friends with the owner of a page parodying the city of Muskogee and wanted to emulate that page’s success.

“I didn’t really expect anyone to really follow it, but knowing everyone has a good sense of humor in the Sand Springs community group on Facebook, I just kind of figured it would be a pretty open opportunity to do a page.”

Still, the creators have been pretty surprised to see their following growing exponentially, with the page up to roughly 1,500 likes and 2,000 followers by early Monday.

“Honestly, it makes me feel good,” one said. “I enjoy that we live in what seems like such a small town but it feels even smaller (by) being able to put out posts and seeing everyone in the town laugh-react to it or share it to their friends, like we’re all laughing at the same thing.

“And that’s really why I love the community group and why I’ve liked having this page so far.”

Most of the page’s posts are off-the-cuff musings of the creators, things that just came to them in the moment.

The Sonic post — “ATTN: Whoever stole the menu board from Sonic, you have until Monday at 5pm to return it with no repercussions.” — was just such a spur-of-the-moment post, “and then that was the post that blew up.”

At present, that June 24 post has nearly 450 comments, nearly 850 reactions and some 2,000 shares.

The creators are younger than most followers likely would expect. But isn’t Facebook for people over 40?

“I think it’s funny when people say that,” one creator said. “Facebook is my favorite social media. I like the groups. That’s my favorite part of it is just joining groups and seeing what people talk about. I guess I’m an old-minded person, if that’s what that means.”

The creators say they don’t have a particular timeline for how long the page will last but instead are taking a more organic approach to it — “just as long as it keeps staying fun; as long as people keep liking it.”

They have no plans to use the page maliciously, however.

“If it’s something we can feel that people will think is funny, we’re going to continue posting stuff like that,” they said.

That part is music to Mike Carter’s ears.

“First of all, I think it’s people’s right” to express themselves, he said. “Even if I was bothered by it, I think people have a right to express their opinion. I’m a believer in the First Amendment.”

But beyond that, he said, he appreciates the humor.

“I think they’re responsible in it and haven’t done anything malicious. I’m appreciative of that. I follow it. I laugh at their posts,” he said.

“I know that not everyone was happy with the fireworks decision (not to issue fireworks permits this year). I’m OK with that.

“I’ve got pretty thick skin,” he said. “I can take it.”

But Carter also said a July 5 post claiming to be “canceling Chili’s” after residents still set off fireworks illegally — and ad nauseam — “was pretty creative.”

“I think one of the things that’s really refreshing is people who can do something like that and do it without being hurtful,” he said. “So many people today are against something. It’s cool to be for something. Right now I just think it’s being done in a way that’s not hurtful to people and it’s not hurtful to the community.”

Carter said he hopes the people behind the parody page keep their identities a secret, calling it “a really neat dynamic.” For the record, he didn’t even ask a reporter who the creators are.

He reassured city councilors that the page is labeled as a satire or parody account, and he noted that even though the page’s profile picture bears the same city logo as the city’s own real page, the parody page has the word FAKE in bright red letters across the bottom.

“It’s good to laugh at yourself sometimes. In no way do I take offense at it. I think it’s clever humor,” he told councilors before adding with a grin: “But to the city of Muskogee, … we’ll just leave it at that. But we can take ’em.”