This year’s summer reading program theme is “All Together Now,” and community is the heart of being all together. Here at the Charles Page Library, we love being a part of this wonderful community.

As such, we invited community members to come and share their knowledge this summer, and we brought some of our programs and services out into the community to reach different audiences. Here are some of the ways we’ve done that this year, and some upcoming ways we’ll continue to do so.

We started the summer by inviting the Sand Springs Fire Department to come and do a short safety talk for kids, who got to see a firefighter all suited up and hear the sounds the suit made. Our young participants also received important homework: making sure they know their address.

Any chance to make kids more familiar with these important community members is only good! Kids loved asking the firefighters questions and getting to walk through the fire truck.

We also partnered with Sand Springs Public Schools and their 21st Century Community Learning Center summer program. All attending students took a field trip to the library and got signed up for our summer reading program.

Kids who read during the summer typically experience less of the dreaded “summer slide,” a phenomenon in which children forget some of what they learned in the previous school year.

That’s why the summer reading program is so great; it rewards reading during the summer — for free!

The Sand Springs Parks and Recreation Department also let us have Storytime at the Park!

The first was at Triangle Park and was a huge success. Unfortunately, our second event was canceled due to weather, but we would love to keep having storytime at the park. Sand Springs has some really amazing parks!

After that, we learned how to play pickleball. A local group that regularly plays at Page Park showed some of our kids how to play. This is a sport that has rapidly gained popularity, so we wanted to see what it was all about.

Though the weather wasn’t completely on our side, we still had a great time!

Coming up on July 12 from 2 to 3 p.m., we will have Sharon Bishop-Baldwin, editor of the Sand Springs Leader, teach kids how to be a reporter and find news stories.

We are really excited about this program.

While supplies last, kids and teens will receive a reporter notebook and a copy of that day’s Sand Springs Leader. The program is intended for ages 10-18, but any child interested in the news will have a good time.

Now that we are halfway through the summer, stop by and let us know what your favorite “All Together Now” memory has been so far.

The reading program ends July 31, so there is still plenty of time to participate! Learn more at tulsa library.org/summer.