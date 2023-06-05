Longtime Charles Page High School Principal Stan Trout will retire next summer after 17 years in the post, he said Sunday.

Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee said Monday morning that Trout “will leave behind a remarkable legacy of commitment to Sand Springs students.”

“We are deeply grateful for his many years of service, and we look forward to celebrating him during his final year as principal,” she said.

Trout, who attended Charles Page himself from 1974, when his family moved to Sand Springs from Odessa, Texas, until his graduation from CPHS in 1977, became the school’s principal in July 2007.

An educator for more than 40 years, his career has included stints in Houston as a middle school teacher and eighth-grade football coach and in Austin as an AP U.S. history teacher and football coach.

After returning to Oklahoma, he was a history and AP psychology teacher and a football, wrestling and baseball coach at Bishop Kelley High School in Tulsa. He then was a teacher, a football, wrestling and tennis coach, an assistant principal and the high school principal in Owasso before coming to Sand Springs.

Trout also taught as an adjunct professor at Tulsa Community College for more than 20 years.

Although retirement likely will include a lot of golf and time with his wife, family and friends, it might also include a return to the classroom.

Trout said he might “decide to teach a bit if the right opportunity presents itself. I was a pretty fair teacher in my day, and I’ve always felt like teaching was my best talent and greatest passion.”

The hardest thing about retirement will be losing the closeness he has shared with friends and colleagues over the years, he said.

“I will certainly keep in touch, but it won’t be the same as working side by side with people I have come to love and respect,” Trout said. “Anyone who knows me well knows that I have to be able to laugh and have fun at work. The untold secret of my job is that high schoolers are hilarious. You only have to relax and let them into your heart to get that.

“Building a team of friends who share the same passion and values, then saying goodbye to them, will be very difficult, but it’s time to pass the torch,” he said.

Trout said he has two goals for his last year at Charles Page — to “stay relevant and ensure a smooth transition to a new principal.”

“I will try to simultaneously step up and stand back,” he said. “I was fortunate in my last two years as an assistant principal (in Owasso) to be the ‘heir apparent’ and sit alongside Rick Dossett, the longtime legendary principal at Owasso High School, from whom I learned almost everything I ever knew about being a school leader.

“I hope to be the same kind of mentor to my replacement.”

Trout had nothing but praise for the community of Sand Springs and its school district’s leadership.

They “have been great to me for a long time,” he said. “The parents of Sand Springs have sent me thousands of outstanding young people, and I only hope that I have been a good and faithful servant to them.

“It has been my honor to lead hundreds of talented and dedicated teachers during my tenure, and I will miss them all very much, along with all of the counselors, support staff and assistant principals who have worked alongside me for these many years.”

Trout’s last day on the job will be June 30, 2024.