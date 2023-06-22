A hard-wired self-flushing urinal that malfunctioned when power was restored to the Performing Arts Building on the Charles Page High School campus in Sand Springs spawned a flood that likely will require upwards of $300,000 to repair, school board members were told Wednesday evening.

The Sand Springs school board met in an emergency session to address the damage to the 13-year-old building that occurred in the wake of an early Sunday storm, which brought 100-mph winds to the area and left much of Sand Springs without electricity.

Although the district is reporting damage — mostly minor — to a number of school sites, the water damage at the Performing Arts Building has an added urgency because entities such as the school’s instrumental music program need to be back in that building well before classes begin in mid-August, Superintendent Sherry Durkee told the board in asking for an emergency declaration.

Such a declaration allows the district to move quickly to complete repairs without adhering strictly to normal state competitive-bidding laws. The district’s insurance will cover the cost of the repairs, Durkee said.

District Maintenance Director Mike Bynum told the board that the building “still had some hard-wired toilets that are hooked directly into electricity. In the last eight years, none of our newly remodeled facilities have these in them, so these are kind of grandfathered in. Due to the power outage, they malfunctioned, and it ran for a while.

“And of course it was top floor, so it got both floors,” he said.

Bynum said staff members returning to work Wednesday morning after power was restored immediately noticed the damage.

Durkee said district officials called Certified Commercial Restoration, which “came pretty immediately and began vacuuming out the water.”

Before noon Wednesday, she said, CCR workers had removed all of the carpet on the upper floor of the building, where, among other things, monthly school board meetings are held. Plans already had been in place to move board meetings to a new location in the near future.

“We will probably never (again) have a board meeting in the PAC, because it’s going to take a bit to fix,” Durkee said, adding that the building’s elevator also was damaged by the water and will need substantial work.

No estimate was yet available for how long the repairs would take, but Durkee said the building is a priority because of its summer use.

“We’ll see. We’ll see how long they (students) are displaced,” she said. “We don’t know exactly how much this is going to cost because they’re in the middle of it, but we know it’s going to be probably over $300,000 just for the mitigation.”

Other district damage: Durkee and Bynum gave the board a quick update on the greatest areas of damage elsewhere across the district, although none of those are included in the work under the emergency declaration.

At Angus Valley Elementary School on the city’s hardest-hit south side, it appears that the entire roof will need to be replaced, Durkee said.

At the district’s bus barn adjacent to Angus Valley, “we did take a hit out there,” Bynum said, “but the majority if not all of the damage that we would worry about was to vehicles.”

He added that an abandoned modular building was blown over and probably would be scrapped.

At the nearby baseball complex, the fence and home dugout need repairs, and at least one light pole is down, Bynum said.

At Clyde Boyd Middle School, the Sixth Grade Center and Pratt Elementary School, some “limbs are broken, but it’s nothing we can’t handle,” Durkee said, adding that some trees that are still standing will need to be taken out proactively for safety.

At Garfield STEAM Academy on the city’s north side, Durkee told the board Wednesday evening that the playground was “full of trees” and that damage might be substantial.

Bynum said Thursday afternoon, however, that after getting a closer look, “it looks like we dodged a bullet” at Garfield.

Although district crews are busy assessing damage and beginning cleanup where possible, Bynum asked residents to help out as much as possible by not dumping trash or debris on school property, which delays the district’s efforts and costs it money.

Summer programs canceled: Meanwhile, because of continued power outages, most summer programming has been canceled this week.

According to the district, that includes the Sandite Summer Café, summer school at CPHS; Sandite Summer Camp at Pratt; the Sandite Summer Reading Academy at Garfield; and all athletics camps.

Participants in Project Summer Spirit: Surviving a Sandite Safari at Garfield will meet Friday to mark the end of their program.