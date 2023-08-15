Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Sand Springs Leader Staff Writer Follow Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Charles Page Freshman Academy is one of 72 schools and other entities statewide to receive a share of more than $505,000 in grants from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.

The Freshman Academy’s grant is for $1,890, which Principal J.J. Smith said will be used to buy drones and fund field trips for the school’s burgeoning aviation technology program.

“We’re really excited that it’s starting to grow,” he said, adding that the classes get students interested in the field and give them an idea of what’s out there careerwise.

“Not many people know Oklahoma is one of the leading states for aviation,” Smith said, but aviation technology programs such as the Freshman Academy’s are starting to grow statewide as more funds are being put into them.

Smith said the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission is very supportive of the aviation programs.

The record amount of funding distributed this year will be used to bring more students in Oklahoma to STEM careers, particularly those in aerospace and aviation, according to a press release from the commission.

It said grants were targeted to learning programs with a direct application to aerospace and aviation for primary through post-secondary education.

Smith said that as of Friday afternoon, the Freshman Academy’s program has 48 students enrolled — enough for three sections this year.

Two sections will be students taking Aviation Technology I, which he called an introductory, “exploration-type” class, which includes flying drones and building wind tunnels, as well as looking at the different types of jobs that are available in the field.

The school will offer one section of Aviation Technology II this year, with the intention being to add Aviation Technology III and IV in the next two years, Smith said.

By the fourth class, he said, students will actually be looking at flying planes and similar hands-on training.

Smith said the school uses the curriculum of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, which created the high school STEM program and made it available to schools.

According to the association’s website, 602,000 new pilots and 610,000 technicians will be needed worldwide by 2041, yet the number of airline transport pilot certificates issued by the Federal Aviation Administration declined by 21% between 2012 and 2021.

The association says that mismatch “presents a tremendous opportunity for students to pursue aviation careers that they may not have previously considered.”

The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission said aviation and aerospace is a significant economic engine for the state, providing 206,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The commission noted that aviation and aerospace is the state’s second-largest industry, with $44 billion in annual economic activity.

Funding requests for the grant program totaled more than $1,069,121 this year, which “underscores the importance of aviation and the realization that an adequate workforce is the lifeblood of the industry,” according to the commission.

Since 2001, the program has awarded more than $4.6 million in aerospace and aviation education grants.

In Tulsa, Union Public Schools received a grant for $27,400.

For Smith, the Freshman Academy grant “is just a way for us to promote another pathway here at Charles Page. We do a really good job of giving kids avenues, and this is just another avenue.”