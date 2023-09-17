Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Sand Springs Leader Staff Writer Follow Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

They came to remember their friends — the ones they were going to room with at college. They showed up to honor their classmates whose absence has left a visible void at school. And they came to remember the children they raised — and then lost at a tender age.

The reasons were as varied as their generations and the clothes they wore, but grief was the common denominator as more than 100 people gathered around a giant tree next to Park Road adjacent to the Early Childhood Education Center on Friday night for a candlelight vigil to mark the first anniversary of a traffic crash that ended the lives of three Sand Springs teenagers at that very spot.

Ethan Gibson, 17, Cyra Saner, 16, and Kylee Weaver, 16, were killed in the crash last Sept. 15 less than a mile from Charles Page High School.

Two other teens in the car, Sirrah Mathews, who was driving, and front-seat passenger Logan Childers, both then 16, survived the crash.

Ayla Caudle, a Glenpool High School senior who lives in Sapulpa, attended Friday’s candlelight vigil with their mother, Ericka Caudle.

Ayla and Weaver “were best friends. They basically lived together off and on since they were in first or second grade,” Ericka Caudle said.

Asked how hard the past year had been for Ayla, who uses they/their pronouns, Ericka choked back tears.

“It started with Kylee,” she said, but since that terrible day last year, Ayla has seen a boyfriend, a grandmother and two grandfathers die. “So they’re fragile.”

Ericka Caudle said Ayla was inconsolable upon learning about Weaver’s death.

“They couldn’t do anything. They just crumpled,” she said. “I just held them while they broke.”

Ayla Caudle and Weaver were planning to attend college together at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah and live together.

At Ayla’s birthday party in January, Weaver’s mother, Kori Fletcher, brought Ayla the coffee maker she had bought for the two friends to have at NSU.

“All we have are presents — things that should have been theirs,” Ericka Caudle said. “But we don’t have that now.”

For now, at least, college is no longer in Ayla Caudle’s plans. Instead, Ayla is planning to go to cosmetology school and work toward a tattooing apprenticeship.

“We’re trying to build a future,” Ericka Caudle said, but it’s hard to go forward. “I don’t know how they do it.”

Caudle teaches driver’s education at Glenpool High School.

“I told my kids, ‘You don’t understand how important driving safe is.’”

But Charles Page senior Zoey McKinley said Friday night that the hard lesson of last year’s tragedy has not been lost on her and her fellow Sandites. Students are driving more safely, she said.

“Like at lunch, everybody is like, ‘Drive safe. Be safe.’ We try to encourage it with all of our friends,” McKinley said. “It has definitely had an impact.”

So, too, has the simple absence of their friends.

The past year “has been pretty tough,” she said. “It’s gotten a little easier, but obviously, it gets harder when the anniversary comes up.”

McKinley said Gibson, Saner and Weaver still have a presence at the school.

“You can feel it. You miss them. You see where they sat in class. And then you still miss them,” she said. “I’ve grown up with these kids. Cyra was the first one I met whenever I moved to Sand Springs.”

And the absence is understandably harder this year because they are — or would be — seniors, a year full of milestone events such as homecoming, the prom and graduation.

“We’re definitely going to miss them at those — graduation especially — because they should have graduated with us,” McKinley said.

That need to remember is at the heart of the reason for holding the vigil, organizer Jeanie Blatchford said.

“It’s about just keeping their memory going on. We need to be out here every year,” said Blatchford, whose best friend of more than two decades, Fletcher, is Weaver’s mother.

“We need more kids to understand that in the blink of an eye, lives can be changed. Being safe should be the first priority, and the kids that are not driving safe, they should be in more classes for it or whatever to make sure that this kind of thing doesn’t happen again.”

Blatchford said the past year has been “chaos — an emotional roller coaster. Some days it’s really good, and other days it’s really bad.”

“Any time there’s a loss of a child, it affects families, friends, communities — and this is a big impact on this little community,” she said. “Those kids touched a lot of hearts.”

On Friday night, those hearts were represented by flickering candles as Blatchford read a letter from Kori Fletcher.

She noted that the ritual of lighting a candle to pay tribute to those who have died promotes reflection and signifies remembrance.

A candlelight vigil offers a way to unite a community around a common cause, she said, adding that it is a healing event.

And after a moment of silence, some of those gathered came forward to share their remembrances.

Among them was Logan Childers, the front-seat passenger in that awful wreck one year ago.

“I want to say thank you to every single one of you guys for coming out here and being here,” he said. “It means so much to me and the families.

“Try to keep a smile on y’all’s face, and live happy and be happy for them,” he said. “They wouldn’t want anything more. They’re looking down on all of us with smiles, and they’re thankful that we didn’t forget them.”