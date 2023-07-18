Related content Butterfly savanna coming to Keystone Ancient Forest through $10,000 donation from Webco Industries

Parks and Recreation Department Director Joe Medlin knows a lot about lush, green grass and thick, hardy turf that can stand up to daily abuse from the tiniest toddler’s Crocs to the tallest teenager’s Chuck Taylor high tops.

Rolling, manicured park lawns like that require fertilizers and pesticides, regular mowing and watering and all manner of hands-on care that is antithetical to the simple, sparse needs of butterflies and bees.

But Medlin also knows that those tiny pollinators, long seen as harbingers of spring, also serve as something of a “canary in the coal mine” with regard to the devastating effects of climate change.

So what’s an urban parks director to do?

Pollinator penance

Medlin and his staff are a year into the creation of a butterfly savanna at the Keystone Ancient Forest, the nearly 1,400-acre nature preserve west of Sand Springs owned by the city and managed by the Parks Department.

Seeded, literally, with a $10,000 gift from Webco, the savanna is Medlin’s penance, of sorts, to the pollinators.

“This is a good offset for us,” he said. “With sports fields, we unfortunately have to use chemicals to keep the grass safe and get rid of sandburs and some of the things that are detrimental and harmful for people. We can do this (savanna) to offset a lot of what we do in park settings.

“While we have to do stuff that we know is not best for pollinators, we can come out here and do this,” he said. “It’s good for the pollinators and offsets our footprint.

“We don’t want use insecticides or pesticides,” Medlin said. “We want it to be natural, and unfortunately doing natural sometimes is a slower journey, but it’s the better journey for all of the pollinators.”

A natural fit

Deep in the cross-timbers forest, the wide-open savanna seems almost out of place in the thick forest, but Medlin said maps of the site from the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s show a natural savanna on the top of the hill.

A savanna is defined not as being treeless, as many might think, he said, but as the buffer between prairie and forest.

“A savanna has sparsely laid big trees, whereas a prairie is open with no trees,” he said. “The cross timbers don’t have prairies. We just have savannas.”

Historically, the area would have burned occasionally because of lightning strikes. Those natural fires help prevent invasive species because when they ignite with a heavy fuel load, they often result in uncontrolled ‘scorch-the-earth’ fires, Medlin said.

The controlled burns conducted at the forest prevent the heavy fuel load that can lead to such massive blazes, but there’s a down side. Invasive species tend to bounce back more easily.

“Over the years, (the savanna site) has become more heavily invasive with cedars, privet and some of the tree species that would not exist if we had natural fires,” Medlin said. “So this is taking it back to that.”

Down to dirt

Parks staff employed their own version of a scorched-earth cleansing, not with fire but with heavy machinery. The roughly three-quarter-acre area that’s completed so far was cleared down to dirt and then seeded.

“That lets us focus on seed and not watching existing vegetation” to keep any invasive species in check, Medlin said.

The city spent between $1,500 and $2,000 to plant a proprietary seed mix, the Okies for Monarchs Mix from the Johnston Seed Co. of Enid.

According to the company’s website, the mix consists of beneficial species of hardy annuals and perennials that will provide pollen and nectar for foraging pollinators throughout the growing season.

The blend includes Indian blanket, goldenrod, bur marigold, partridge pea, verbena and an array of coneflower, sunflower, coreopsis and milkweed species with 15 to 20 different flowers in the mix.

“It would be everything that was originally in this area,” Medlin said.

‘Letting Mother Nature take care of this’

Despite the initial work to get the site prepared and seeded, there’s no ongoing maintenance as far as watering or fertilizing, Medlin said.

“Fertilizing and watering promotes the growth of things that want to grow fast,” which tend to be the invasive, opportunistic species, he said.

“The wildflowers are deep-rooted, hard growers,” he said. “They are not ‘nurture-me’ flowers. They’re wildflowers. Once they get established, they’re established for a long time.

“We’re letting Mother Nature take care of this for us.”

That doesn’t mean she won’t need some help on occasion.

Sometime after the first frost, probably in December or January, crews will mow down the savanna to get the seeds to redistribute. And when necessary, future maintenance will be prescribed burning and perhaps some hand eradication of weeds.

So even though Mother Nature is in charge, there still will be plenty of work for the humans to do. But Medlin has his eyes on the reward.

‘A place for them’

He said people should be excited about the butterfly savanna because of the reports that come out seemingly weekly with ever newer ways to quantify the rapid and alarming decline in monarch butterflies, bees and other pollinators.

They should also be excited that the Keystone Ancient Forest, “when it was studied originally, had the highest butterfly count of anywhere in the surrounding areas,” he said.

“So we’re trying to bring back a place for them to be and travel through.”

Although the area is not precisely on the monarch migration path, which is a bit closer to Interstate 35, “I think we’re close enough that we get some bleed-over from it,” Medlin said.

Although the current savanna plot isn’t huge, it’s only about a tenth of what parks officials envision it will be by the time it’s complete.

“We wanted to do an initial start to kind of show what it can become when we get to 5 to 7 acres,” Medlin said.

At that point, it is expected to be the largest butterfly savanna in Oklahoma.

“For the first four or five years, we will be spending several thousand dollars” each year for clearing and seeding, Medlin said, adding that he’s grateful to Webco, the Bridges Foundation and others who contributed to the project.

“It’s a preservation project that’s funded by people that care about preservation,” he said.