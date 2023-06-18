Power lines and trees were down across Sand Springs, with many blocking roads, City Manager Mike Carter said just after 2 a.m. Sunday, after a severe storm brought nearly 100-mph winds to northeastern Oklahoma late Saturday.

Carter said police and fire crews had been out across the city to assess damage and that street crews were heading out to start removing debris.

“All in all, on the scheme of things, it’s not too bad, but we’ll see when it’s daylight,” he said.

Carter said authorities had received multiple reports of residences — including his own — being damaged by falling trees.

Further damage assessments were to continue after daybreak, he said.

Residents are being asked not to call the 911 dispatch center with general questions but only with “life-safety issues such as power lines down, injuries or damage that requires emergency services,” the Police Department said in a Facebook post early Sunday.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.