Thanksgiving can be a time of reconnecting with beloved relatives — or one of remembering why it is that you get together only at the holidays.

But the Sertoma Club and Sand Springs Community Theatre’s 16th-annual interactive fundraiser dinner, slated for Saturday, Aug. 19, will be a Thanksgiving-themed case of murder most fowl.

Set in the 1960s, “A Groovy Thanksgiving Murder” tells the tale of the demise of Chef Ramsey Gordon at The Golden Gobbler restaurant.

Audience members will get to try their hands at helping solve the slaying under the tutelage of Police Lieutenant Chuck Columbo and Police Detective Joan Friday, portrayed by Ryan Price and Sue Price, respectively.

After the reading of Gordon’s last will and testament by attorney Mary Mason (Patty Dixon), they will question a flock of suspicious characters, including Halliday Feast (Troy Sartors), a rival restaurateur; Sue Shafinski (Madera Sartors), the Golden Gobbler’s sous chef; Grant Barry Soose (Brian Patten), the restaurant’s maitre’d; turkey farmers Gabby Goble (Brad Scott) and Hank Harvester (Daryl Johnson); Thomasina Torquay (Jenny Burke), author of “The Tantamount Turkey Cookbook”; Winifred Nerry (Debbie Nobles), owner of Mayflower Vineyards; and florist Lily de Valle (Brittany Pofahl).

Goodness knows motive is as pervasive as pumpkin pie.

Gordon worked for Halliday Feast until starting his own restaurant three years ago, and Feast’s clientele slowly has been migrating to the Golden Gobbler.

Soose, the maitre’d, adds a touch of class to the Gobbler, but he’s never been treated as poorly as Gordon treats him. Likewise, Shafinski, the sous chef, has had several loud and very public arguments with Gordon.

Maybe one of Gordon’s suppliers had enough of his shady business dealings and decided to give him the bird — for all eternity.

Audience participants will interrogate each of the suspects, study pieces of evidence and examine a detailed crime scene for clues.

Like the audience participants, the actors involved in the production have no idea whom the killer is. The revelation will come at the end of the evening.

Tickets for the event, which will begin at 5 p.m. at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road, cost $50 per person.

They can be purchased from members of the Sertoma Club or Sand Springs Community Theatre, including by calling Sertoma Club member Cindy Phillips at 918-245-2022 or Community Theatre member Dee Dee Huffman at 918-693-2569.

Seating is limited, and tickets must be purchased by Aug. 11.

The ticket price includes a Rib Crib catered dinner, the interactive murder mystery, door prizes, a silent auction and awards for the top 1960s-style formal costumes.

For more information, email event coordinator Sue Price at price202@cox.net.

The Sand Springs Community Theatre has served the community since 2007, generally presenting four productions each season, including dramas, comedies, musicals and original works.

Other shows this season will be “The Tin Woman,” to be presented Sept. 14-17; “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” planned for December; “Cinderella,” slated for March; and “On Golden Pond,” scheduled for April.

The primary focus of the nonprofit Sertoma Club is helping people with speech, hearing and language disabilities. Sand Springs Sertoma’s fundraisers contribute to the SHOP, the Sertoma Handicap Opportunity Program; the calibration of Sand Springs Public Schools’ audiometer; and to a Charles Page High School scholarship.