Easton Webb, #17, sophomore quarterback

After a 1,500-yard passing season last year, Webb is settling into his role as the leader of the Sandites’ offense.

Already in his second year in the starting job, Webb shows good mobility and arm strength. Behind a strong offensive line, he should have more time to stay in the pocket this season and connect with receivers Wyatt Rutledge and Kayden Campbell downfield.

Webb shows great patience in finding the open man and will be assisted by a running backfield of Kenneth Page and Ali McCoy.

Webb is excellent on the baseball diamond, as well, putting in a strong pitching season for the Sandites last year. He has committed to play baseball for Oklahoma State University.

His father, Joey Webb, played linebacker for Charles Page and OSU.

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite baseball team: Kansas City Royals

Kenneth Page, #2, senior running back

Page is poised for a breakout season after wrapping up last year with more than 1,000 yards on the ground to go with 17 touchdowns.

His squad will need him to attract defensive pressure to open opportunities for Webb to make advances in the passing game.

In preseason matchups, Page was quick on the ground carrying the ball and showed good hands on multiple receptions.

Pregame snack: Gummy worms

Favorite activity outside of football: Spending time with family

Wyatt Rutledge, #10, senior wide receiver

Rutledge has been a preseason favorite target for Webb. Showing great route running and speed after the catch, Rutledge will lead a relatively young wide receivers group alongside Kayden Campbell.

Rutledge garnered the sole Sandite touchdown in Sand Springs’ preseason half-game scrimmage with Choctaw.

Ali McCoy, #23, junior running back

McCoy has displayed incredible patience in preseason matchups, waiting for opportunities to come to him. He has the speed to take advantage of openings when his strong offensive line can open them up, as well as the strength to batter the ball forward when necessary.

McCoy will serve as an important piece of the Sandite ground game this year alongside Page.

Mason Harris, #53, senior center and offensive lineman

Harris is the center for a strong Sandite offensive line. He pairs quick hands and agile footwork to go with his size, and he showed his strength in preseason matchups.

As the anchor for an experienced offensive line, Harris will be looking to give his QB as much time as possible to build an air attack.

Harris is a reliable center entering his third year in the starting role.

Pregame anthem: Viking music

Gatlin Gunn, #15, senior strong safety and defensive back

Gunn will need to limit yards after the catch for his team to be successful this year. Showing strong open-field tackling in preseason matchups, his coverage will set the tone for his defensive squad.

Pregame routine: Worship music and prayer

Biggest inspiration: My dad. He’s been a big influence on me to keep me straight on my path to keep getting better and better every day.

Ryley Kester, #69, sophomore offensive lineman Kester is another significant piece of the offensive line. In preseason showcases, he displayed his ability to keep the opposing defense out of the backfield, including top defensive lineman Hudson Ball of Jenks.

Holding his own against some of the top defenders in the state, Kester should provide strong coverage against most opponents for his QB.

One of the younger members of the offensive line, Kester, at 6 foot, 4 inches, shows good speed and mobility while still retaining the strength to take on the larger defensive lines his team will face this year.

Already a sought-after prospect, he has received offers from Georgia Tech and Texas Tech universities.

Favorite activity outside of football: Lifting and spending time with friends

Keagan Gilman, #32, senior linebacker

Gilman will anchor the Sandites’ secondary. For his defense to be successful this year, he will need to anchor his squad, stopping the running game and limiting yards after catches.

Although he is not one of the largest linebackers on the field this year, Gilman shows great determination in tracking down the ball and staying with plays.

When discussing his goals for the season, he focused only on team accomplishments. As one of the senior leaders on this defense, unifying his team toward those common goals will be critical.

Pregame meal: Turkey, steak and mayonnaise Subway sandwich on Italian herb and cheese bread