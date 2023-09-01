Three Sand Springs firefighters are part of a 16-member task force from eastern Oklahoma that traveled this week to southwest Louisiana to assist fire crews there battling a massive wildfire.

Driver Chad Lytle and firefighters Hunter Sistrunk and Sam Mosier were part of the Oklahoma Wildland Strike Team that deployed Sunday.

Lytle said organizers from the Tulsa Fire Department reached out to Sand Springs Fire Chief Jeremy Wade about supplying some personnel and that he, Sistrunk and Mosier were chosen “only because we jumped up first.”

The three joined task force leaders from Tulsa and firefighters from Berryhill, Verdigris, Fort Gibson and Muskogee.

In many ways, the firefighting is much like what the crews are accustomed to doing at home.

“We do so much of it and we train on it,” Lytle said. “The difference is the topography.”

He pointed to the “really tall pine trees” that dot much of the southwestern Louisiana landscape, noting at the brushy tops of the trees, the flames can be “50, 60, 75 feet tall. At home, cedar tree patches are 10 to 15 feet tall.”

The weather “is a lot like home, actually,” he said, adding that the temperatures have ranged from about 92 to about 98.

But he added that the humidity has been low, and that’s what dries out vegetation and allows it to burn more quickly. The fires then can grow exponentially with nearly unlimited fuel.

Lytle said local authorities told them when they arrived that “it had been 42 days since any kind of moisture had fallen here where we were. It has just been extremely, extremely dry for them.”

More than 450 wildfires have scorched thousands of acres in southwest Louisiana in recent weeks during record-breaking temperatures and severe drought conditions.

Two people have been killed in fires in the state, authorities said.

“Wildfires this many and of this intensity are unprecedented,” Mike Strain, commissioner of the Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Department, told the Washington Post this week.

According to the US Drought Monitor, nearly 77 percent of Louisiana is experiencing severe drought conditions.

The crews are working 12-hour days that see them rise before sunup and return to their cots around sunset.

Fortunately, they haven’t had to sleep outside yet, Lytle said, because local churches and other entities have allowed them to set up makeshift base stations in their facilities.

While at base station, the firefighters continue to be on call, just like they would be if they were on duty in Sand Springs. In fact, Lytle said, they were called out Wednesday night to serve as structure protection while another crew got things under control at a nearby fire line. They returned to the base station about 1 a.m. and got just a few hours of sleep before heading out early Thursday.

The Oklahoma task force is expected to return to the Sooner State on Sunday.

Lytle, who joined the Sand Springs Fire Department 18 years ago after serving as a volunteer firefighter for several years, said the firefighters miss being at home but that “nowadays technology makes it a little easier.”

“We’re just proud to be down here and helping everybody out,” he said, adding that the “parishes have been amazing” in providing food, snacks, bedding and other necessities and comforts. “It’s been incredible.

“We’re glad to be down here. We’re glad to be able to help.”