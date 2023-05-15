City Councilors Mike Burdge and Nancy Riley were administered the oaths of office last Monday evening to begin new three-year terms, and councilors voted to return Mayor Jim Spoon and Vice Mayor Beau Wilson to their respective offices.

Neither Burdge, representing Ward 3, nor Riley, representing Ward 4, drew an opponent during the December filing period, so they were automatically reelected.

The council votes annually from among its members for a mayor and vice mayor, who each serve a one-year term. Last Monday, Wilson made a motion, seconded by Riley, to return Spoon to the mayor’s post for another year. The vote in favor was unanimous.

Burdge then made a motion, seconded by Riley, to return Wilson as vice mayor.

Councilor Brian Jackson requested discussion on the matter and read a prepared statement in which he called on the council to select another councilor as vice mayor as a way of expanding experience in the leadership roles “for the benefit of our community.”

He specifically suggested Councilors Riley, Matt Barnett or Cody Worrell, none of whom has been mayor or vice mayor. The latter two joined the council one year ago.

Jackson said the council had agreed last year to such changes. Riley responded that she didn’t recall the discussion but that she had no interest in being mayor or vice mayor.

“Our leadership has been very strong,” she said, adding that the council “has been very united” and has worked well with City Manager Mike Carter and city staff.

A vote on the motion to return Wilson to the vice mayor’s job was 6-1, with all but Jackson in favor, and the motion carried.