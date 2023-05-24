The City of Collinsville will soon play host to Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit.

WAA’s national tour will make a stop at the Veterans Community Center in Collinsville, 903 W. Main Street, on Sunday, June 4.

The nonprofit organization, based out of Columbia Falls, Maine, places over 2.7 million veterans’ wreaths at over 3,700 locations across the U.S. and abroad every December. It also hosts its mobile exhibit honoring fallen and active veterans through interactive areas, short films and more.

The 48-foot rolling museum is equipped with a 24-person screening room that showcases the different aspects of the WAA mission. It also features interactive computers and an education wall with information on the different areas of WAA and where the mission will be going in years to come.

“The Mobile Education Exhibit provides the unique opportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed,” Executive Director Karen Worcester said.

“Through our partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, the exhibit also serves as an official ‘Welcome Home’ location for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.”

The City of Collinsville hosts WAA’s wreath-laying event at Ridgelawn Cemetery every December, where dozens of area citizens gather to pay their respect to the more than 900 veterans who are buried at the 26-acre site.

Wreath sponsorships are available at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/160390. Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero on Saturday, Dec. 16, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.