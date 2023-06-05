The City of Collinsville hosted Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit at the Veterans Community Center on Sunday.

The nonprofit organization, based out of Columbia Falls, Maine, places over 2.7 million veterans’ wreaths at over 3,700 locations across the U.S. and abroad every December. It also hosts its mobile exhibit honoring fallen and active veterans through interactive areas, short films and more.

The 48-foot rolling museum is equipped with a 24-person screening room that showcases the different aspects of the WAA mission. It also features interactive computers and an education wall with information on the different areas of WAA and its future journey.

Peter and Brenda Scaturro were among the dozens of area residents who visited the mobile site on Sunday. Peter’s father was in the Army, and Brenda’s father served in Vietnam.

“It’s humbling,” Peter said. “You don’t really see how deep it actually hits and the true meaning behind all of it. Seeing stuff like this, it’s really amazing and awesome that we can have what we have.”

Brenda added: “It was really inspirational, really touching; it’s amazing what they (WAA) really did.”

Matt and Deborah Carlson, who also paid a visit to the exhibit, have a son in the Air Force who is currently preparing to be deployed overseas.

“I just think it was neat to see it,” Matt said, “and it makes you think about the sacrifice for the freedom we have.”

Deborah added: “I’m glad people are doing this and remembering our veterans, and I would also hope they would remember the vets that have been so traumatized.”

The City of Collinsville hosts WAA’s wreath-laying event at Ridgelawn Cemetery every December, where dozens of area citizens gather to pay their respect to the more than 900 veterans who are buried at the 26-acre site.

Wreath sponsorships are available at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/160390. Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero on Saturday, Dec. 16, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.