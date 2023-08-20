An Owasso woman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder following a domestic altercation on Sunday, police say.

The incident report states that police responded to a reported shooting around 11:20 a.m. at a home in a neighborhood southeast of North Garnett Road and 106th Street North.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a domestic violence incident had occurred between a couple that ended in a shooting, the report states.

The victim of the gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and succumbed to their injuries shortly after.

There was also a 10-year-old child present in the home at the time of the incident who was released to other family members.

After an initial investigation, the shooter, 28-year-old Essence D. Fields, of Owasso, was taken into custody and transported to the Tulsa County Jail under a charge of second-degree murder.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.