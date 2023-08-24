Related content Owasso teacher arrested following fatal domestic shooting; victim identified

The Tulsa-area community is rallying around the family of a local shooting victim.

A GoFundMe page was recently set up for Atia Fields, aka Kamare, who died at the age of 26 from a gunshot wound following a domestic dispute in Owasso on Sunday, Aug. 20.

“Beloved by family, friends, teammates and community, Kamare was a light to all who knew them,” the GoFundMe page states. “Rest in peace, Kamare. We miss you so much and we will never forget you.”

Kamare was allegedly shot by their wife, 28-year-old Essence D. Fields, and succumbed to their injury after being transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the police report.

As of Thursday, Aug. 24, a total of $755 out of $15,000 has been collected for Kamare’s family through the fundraising site.

Their family is also garnering support from the Oklahoma Rage Professional Women’s Football Team, where Kamare played as a linebacker.

“Kamare was not just a teammate but also a friend, whose presence on and off the field brightened our days,” Oklahoma Rage said in a Facebook post. “Their passion, talent, and dedication to the sport were truly inspiring.

“To the family and friends of our Kamare, we extend our deepest condolences. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Funeral and memorial service details for Kamare have yet to be set.

Essence, an Owasso school teacher, was taken into custody and transported to the Tulsa County jail. She remains held on a complaint of second-degree murder with bond set at $1 million.