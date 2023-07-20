A new sports team is taking shape in Owasso.

City Council on Tuesday passed a measure to establish a fee for a city-led adult softball league that will be managed by the Recreation and Culture Department.

The inaugural league was formed as part of a summer pilot program that registered 24 teams consisting of six men’s groups with around 200 members and 18 coed groups with around 75 members.

Growing interest among players led them to seek approval from Council to cover the necessary expenses required to continue the league for another 12-game season from mid-August to mid-October.

The funds, totaling $400, will cover one dozen balls, umpire fees, city supervision and liaison fees, field preparation at Owasso Sports Park and league sanctioning fees with the U.S. Specialty Sports Association.

Sanctioning the league with the USSSA will allow Owasso’s players to establish further credibility within the Tulsa Metro area and have opportunities to partner with other sanctioned leagues in upcoming tournaments.

“I’m looking forward to more people coming out and getting a chance to meet each other … able to enjoy the outdoors,” City of Owasso’s Recreation and Culture Director Larry Langford said.

The launch of Owasso’s new softball league comes a few weeks after Langford’s staff also announced plans to add three full-size outdoor pickleball courts to Rayola Park later this year.

“That is the most exciting part is to know that we’re going to be giving more amenities to our community,” Langford said previously. “… always having more opportunities for our citizens to get outside and enjoy the parks.”

The City’s Comprehensive Master Rate and Fee Schedule will be amended to include the new softball fee charge.