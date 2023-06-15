Tulsa firefighter Harrison Moseby is continuing to face challenges amid a lengthy battle with a rare cancer.

The 25-year-old Owasso native was diagnosed with high-grade epithelioid sarcoma, or ES, in March 2022, and has received ongoing medical care for his condition, which has intensified over the last year.

He and his wife, Mallory Moseby, of Collinsville, returned to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, June 10, to address complications following a palliative surgery that Harrison recently underwent to amputate his arm.

Doctors removed Harrison’s shoulder, two ribs and collarbone during the seven-hour procedure.

They were readmitted less than a week after leaving Houston and arriving back at their Collinsville home from the operation, which helped stop incessant bleeding from an unhealed wound so he could continue radiation and chemotherapy.

After being readmitted, Harrison started receiving treatments for a possible infection in the newly formed skin flap, along with Type O-negative blood transfusions for low hemoglobin levels.

His most recent scan, as of Wednesday, June 14, shows the cancer has spread to over a dozen metastatic spots in bones and soft tissue throughout his body. There is also a large tumor growing on top of his right thigh.

He will now be able to start chemotherapy, however, and continue the new infusions at the Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute in Tulsa moving forward.

The Owasso, Tulsa and Houston communities are continuing to host a number of blood drives as well as fundraisers, concerts, prayer services and more to help the Mosebys during this difficult time.

The Tulsa Drillers, for example, dedicated its June 9 game as “Harrison Moseby Night,” while Jordy Jo Coffee Co. in Owasso donated proceeds for “Mochas for Moseby” the following day, raising nearly $4,500.

Additionally, the Christie and Ronn Badertscher Family raised about $6,000 at Hogs 'N' Hot Rods in Collinsville, and the Marshall Brewing Company partnered with local organizations to raise over $100,000 at “Harrison Tough,” all in the same weekend.

J. Farley’s in Claremore is set to host a concert raffle for the Mosebys on June 28, and a dinner and auction is planned in Collinsville on Aug. 4.

There is also a GoFundMe page that has raised over $89,000, as of June 15, that will go toward helping the couple pay for medical expenses.

“It means the world to us,” Mallory said previously. “We wouldn’t have gotten through this without our faith in our church, and family and friends just helping us and the constant love and support. We’re seeing God’s grace through this whole thing.”

Harrison echoed his wife’s sentiments, embracing high hopes and a renewed perspective on the future.

“We’ve seen our lives actually improve through the midst of this craziness,” he also said previously. “This has just made us all the more thankful for what we had and what we were taking for granted, and just all the more thankful for life and family and God, and so it’s really been a blessing in that way.”

Read the original story of the Mosebys' journey here.