Each year, Tulsa Technology Center masonry instructor Chauncey Kila combines history with masonry skills to help his class honor those lost after the terrorist attacks in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

Kila discusses with students the impact on the country of the attacks on the former World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania.

“What I’ve noticed over the years is that this generation wasn’t even born yet, so they’ve learned about 9/11 and I show them some videos and we try to teach them a little about that day … keep reminding them,” Kila told the Owasso Reporter.

In his class, students collaborate to design, plan and build a wall of projects to honor the lives lost that day. Each unique project is dedicated to the victims and the police, fire and first responders involved in the tragedy.

Sophomore Dagan Brooks, 17, of Owasso, studying masonry at Tulsa Tech, helped construct and paint one of the beams for the 9/11 memorial model.

“It feels really good that I can be a part of remembering history, something that affected our country for a very long time,” Brooks told the Reporter, “and I think it’s just really cool that I can help keep the memory alive so that nobody will be forgotten.”

This is the 20th year students have begun the school year with the memorial project.

The projects were on display Monday at Tulsa Tech’s Lemley Memorial Campus on Memorial Drive.

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.