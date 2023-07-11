Local author Helen Dunlap Newton is continuing to intrigue and inspire her readers through the written word.

Newton has penned two middle grade novels — “Night of the Amber Moon,” published in August 2021, and “Do You Hear What I Hear,” published in September 2022 — both of which have earned local and statewide acclaim.

The Tulsa resident and former Owasso teacher recently held a book signing at Enchanted Children’s Bookstore in Collinsville to promote her work.

“I want them (readers) to get lost in the story,” Newton told the Owasso Reporter. “I want them to see a different world and also maybe see themselves.”

Newton taught Language Arts at both Bailey Elementary School and the Owasso 6th Grade Center for 15 years before pursuing a career as an author in her retirement.

Her passion for captivating audiences through storytelling has led her to be named a two-time Oklahoma Book Award finalist. She has also served as the assistant regional advisor for the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators.

“It’s not something I ever dreamt I would do as a child, but I’ve always loved what I just said about a story: … You can go someplace else, you can escape your own life … and that’s what I want (for readers).”

Newton received a Bachelor of Christian Education at Ozark Christian College and a Bachelor of Science in Education at Southern Baptist University. One of her hobbies is caring for her backyard flock of chickens with her husband.

Both of Newton’s books are featured on the local authors’ shelf at Enchanted Children’s Bookstore, located at 1023 W. Main St. in Collinsville.

More information about Helen Dunlap Newton and her work can be found at helendunlapnewton.com.