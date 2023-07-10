TTCU Federal Credit Union announced the kick of its annual Project School Supplies initiative.

School supply donations can be dropped off July 10-Aug. 31 at TTCU’s Owasso branch at 11725 E. 96th St. N. Donated items will be given to Owasso Community Resources.

For 23 years, TTCU Federal Credit Union’s Project School Supplies has supported the success of students, by providing essential tools needed to excel in the classroom.

“At TTCU it’s important that we foster a family environment and look out for one another,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “This program is an excellent example of how we implement these values into our community-building efforts.”

With the support of 11 community partners, thousands of items will be collected and distributed back to families in need. Donations made at the Tulsa-area and Broken Arrow branches will go to Restore Hope Ministries.

Other community partners include Bixby Outreach Center, DHS in Claremore, Teacher’s Toolbox in Miami, Muskogee Public Schools, Fostering Mayes County in Pryor, Charles Page Family Village in Sand Springs, Caring Community Friends in Sapulpa and Tahlequah Public Schools.

Find a list of TTCU locations at ttcu.com. Find the Project School Supplies wish list on Amazon.