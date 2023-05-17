A national engineering and environmental consulting firm recently opened a new location in Owasso.

Trihydro, located off of 86th Street near 129th East Avenue, cut a ribbon with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, May 16.

“Trihydro looked far and wide when we were trying to determine where we wanted to have our Oklahoma home,” Corporate Recruiter Anni Baker said. “Owasso was it, and we’re super happy that we’ve moved into the community.”

Trihydro, established in 1984, employs professional engineers, geologists, scientists, designers and regulatory experts who help clients develop a strategic plan and move it through project delivery.

The company specializes in: air consulting; brownfield site planning and design; decommissioning and reconfiguration; ecological services; emerging contaminants; environmental planning, management and regulatory compliance; environmental remediation; and environmental site assessment, characterization and modeling.

It also focuses on: human health and ecological risk assessment; infrastructure; land reclamation; natural resource management and resilience; solid waste management; stormwater management; survey and mapping; technology consulting; water resources; and water and wastewater treatment.

Andrew Pawlisz, regulatory toxicologist over business development for Trihydro, said he’s looking forward to carrying out these services at the company’s newest site.

“It (Owasso) was an ideal location central to serving our clients,” Pawlisz said. “We have oil and gas companies locally, regionally, and Owasso seemed like a great place to bring employees.”

Trihydro, located at 8504 A N. 128th E. Ave., is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. More information can be found at trihydro.com.