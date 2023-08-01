Annette and Mark Corbell are motivated travelers.

The longtime Owasso couple can often be found hitting the open road in their 36-foot Keystone Montana fifth-wheel trailer seeking their next big outdoor adventure.

This year, the Corbells are continuing their trend of touring different locations with the Wheeler Dealers Camping Club — an organization they’ve been actively involved with over the past few years.

The organization convenes about two dozen RV enthusiasts from northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas every month between March and November to enjoy the outdoors and discover new sites.

“I’ve found out things about Oklahoma I didn’t know before, different places we’ve never been before (that) we probably wouldn’t have even gotten to go to without this group,” Annette said.

Most recently, club members set up camp at Roadrunner RV Park in Oklahoma City and visited places such as the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine and Oklahoma State Capitol.

The Corbells’ time away from home is frequently spent with members from Bartlesville, Nowata, Ponca City, Sand Springs, Stillwater and Tulsa.

“We have made some really long-term friendships through this and met some wonderful people,” Annette said.

Mark, when asked what his favorite pastime is, added: “Visiting locations we have never been to before and making lasting relationships with new friends.”

Most campouts are held in Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas or Missouri with two or more couples planning the location and activities, which often include visiting area attractions, eating at a local restaurant, games and pot luck meals.

Kathy Tippin with the Wheeler Dealers Camping Club said she has enjoyed traveling with the Corbells since they joined the group in 2020.

“They’ve been members for a couple of years now and they come to most of the campouts,” Tippin said. “They’re a fun couple and they’re always willing to jump in and help.”

More information about the Wheeler Dealers Camping Club can be found on its Facebook page.