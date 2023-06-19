A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall semester 2022 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with a record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with a record of 4.0 (all A's).
The 2022 fall lists include the following students from Owasso: Journey Staggs and Reece Cunningham (dean’s list) and Lilly Shriver (president’s list).
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.