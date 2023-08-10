As blood supplies wane during the summer months, Our Blood Institute is asking for the public’s help to replenish the supply by donating blood, in partnership with The Mission Center.

A blood drive will take place on Saturday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at The Mission Center, located at 11341 N. Garnett Rd. in Owasso.

OBI will make a $10 charitable contribution per blood unit donated to benefit the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolence Fund if the drive surpasses the program goal.

“We are extremely thankful for The Mission Center and the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolence Fund for recognizing the importance of blood donations in our community,” OBI President and CEO Dr. John Armitage said in a news release.

OBI provides this monetary contribution through its “Greater Good” program, designed to give back to organizations that contribute to other charitable organizations in the local community.

Successful donors will receive a “Life is Better with Blood Donors T-shirt, as well as ticket for free admission to Frontier City, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor or Science Museum Oklahoma.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.