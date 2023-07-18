The Big Biscuit plans to host a school supply collection drive for Owasso Public Schools.

The all-American breakfast and lunch restaurant, headquartered in Prairie Village, Kansas, announced that its five Oklahoma restaurants locally owned and operated by Steve Zahn will sponsor the drive, “Stuff the Bus,” leading up to the start of classes.

A collection box for new, unopened school supplies will be located inside The Big Biscuit, located in Owasso’s Town Center Shopping District on the southeast corner of 86th Street North and 129th East Avenue.

The other sites include Broken Arrow, Edmond and the two Tulsa-area restaurants on Memorial Drive and at 41st Street and Yale Avenue.

“The need is great in some school districts for students to have the necessary supplies for each child to feel confident and well-prepared in the classroom,” Zahn said in a news release. “Our Big Biscuit team and guests are generous and passionate about their community and schools.”

Items needed include: inexpensive calculators, pencils, colored pencils, markers and Expo markers, glue sticks, composition notebooks, single-section spiral notebooks, markers, individual packets of tissue, plastic folders with brads, sticky notes, scissors, Astrobright paper card stock, Lysol disinfectant wipes, wired headphones and/or earbuds and backpacks. Cash donations to purchase supplies will also be accepted.

Donations will be received at the Owasso restaurant, located at 8529 N. 129th E. Ave., during regular business hours, 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Monday-Sunday, July 24-Aug. 8.