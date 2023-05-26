Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The local community is rallying around a Tulsa firefighter who is battling cancer.

Harrison Moseby was diagnosed with high-grade epithelioid sarcoma, or ES, in March 2022, and is continuing to receive ongoing medical care for his condition, which has intensified over the last year.

The 25-year-old Owasso native and his wife, Mallory Moseby, of Collinsville, are learning to adjust to new challenges, all while raising their 5-month-old daughter, Kollyns, and their newborn daughter, Gracelee.

“It’s completely changed our lives, our daily living, and doctors’ appointments and work life, … everything,” Harrison said. “Between coordinating our schedule and our kids, it’s added a level of difficulty there for sure.”

A biopsy on Harrison’s left shoulder in September confirmed ES, a rare type of soft tissue cancer, and he has since received several rounds of radiation and chemo- and immuno-therapy to mitigate its progression.

He has also received dozens of blood transfusions — about one to two per day in recent weeks — after the wound from his biopsy failed to heal properly, causing him to lose large amounts of Type O-negative blood.

Harrison on Thursday successfully underwent a lengthy palliative surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, to amputate part of his arm to stop the bleeding so he can continue his treatments.

Doctors removed Harrison’s shoulder, two ribs and collarbone during the seven-hour procedure. He will spend the next two weeks in the hospital.

Despite their ongoing hardships, Mallory sees her husband’s ability to overcome yet another obstacle is a true testament of his fearless character.

“The strength that he has shown … it’s God giving him this strength to keep on fighting,” she said. “There’s never a day that he wants to give up. He just keeps pushing through, and he’s so determined that he’s going to beat this.”

Harrison, remarking on his wife’s resilience, added: “She has stepped up in ways I’d never expected anyone to do for me. She has faithfully and persistently stayed by my side. She’s a rock for our girls … she’s on the phone and she’s talking to doctors. She does it all, and it’s pretty amazing to see that.”

The Mosebys continue to carry that inspiration on their long road to recovery, which will now include physical therapy in addition to several more rounds of chemo and possible radiation.

The painstaking journey, however, has been paved by the support of their friends and family along with thousands of people in multiple cities who have stood in solidarity with the courageous couple.

The Owasso, Tulsa and Houston communities, for example, have hosted a number of blood drives for Type O-negative donors, as well as fundraisers, concerts, prayer services and more to help the Mosebys during this difficult time.

There is also a GoFundMe page that has raised, as of Friday, more than $60,000 that will go toward helping the couple pay for medical expenses.

“It means the world to us,” Mallory said. “We wouldn’t have gotten through this without our faith in our church, and family and friends just helping us and the constant love and support. We’re seeing God’s grace through this whole thing.”

Harrison went into Thursday’s surgery with high hopes and a renewed perspective on the future.

“We’ve seen our lives actually improve through the midst of this craziness,” he said. “This has just made us all the more thankful for what we had and what we were taking for granted, and just all the more thankful for life and family and God, and so it’s really been a blessing in that way.”

Those interested in donating funds to help the Mosebys can visit: gofundme.com/f/help-with-medical-expenses-for-harrison-moseby