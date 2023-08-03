Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With only three weeks remaining before the season-opening "Battle of the 'Burbs," top players from Bixby and Owasso visited the event's venue Thursday morning to promote the game.

The second annual event, presented by QuikTrip, is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the University of Tulsa's H.A. Chapman Stadium. It is a rematch of Bixby's victory in last year's Class 6AI state championship game.

Last year's Battle of the 'Burbs between the teams was the highest attended high school football game in the state in 2022 with an estimated crowd of 21,500. It likely will also draw this year's largest high school crowd.

"This is special, not only for our football players, but our students, cheer and band, and all the different aspects and stakeholders who are involved in high school football," Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said.

Owasso coach Bill Blankenship added, "We are excited to be here and be a part of this. This is something for our program you can't measure.

"This is something you hope to be a part of. ... I love that our kids are getting to do this. I believe they've (QuikTrip) taken it to another level. The marketing and the branding and the opportunity for us to be seen and brag on our programs is beyond what we get anywhere else."

It was fitting that Bixby's Sam McCormick was one of the selected players Thursday. He produced the most pivotal play of Bixby's win in last year's Battle of the 'Burbs when he scored on an interception to open the second half.

"It was last year so I just put it in the back of my mind," said McCormick, who later caught a touchdown pass. "I'm ready for this year, just to make some more plays. I hope I have another memorable play like I did out there."

Owasso is looking to avenge its two losses to Bixby last year. So what do the Rams see that will help them produce a different outcome in three weeks?

"I think we're just a more violent team," Owasso linebacker Lyric Wheeler said. "We've got more starters coming back than last year. We've got more players more comfortable knowing what they're doing."

Each team will have a different starting quarterback this season, but neither knows who it will be yet. And each team may use multiple QBs as Bixby has the past two years.

Bixby's QB contenders are senior Clay Peters, junior Cooper Parker, and sophomores Carson Kirby and Stone Turner.

"One thing we learned about ourselves is we like using multiple quarterbacks," Montgomery said. "As our offensive coordinator Coach (Tyler) Schneider puts it, we don't just play with one running back. You have several different guys you rotate in. I expected three or four guys to play the position and each will have a different skill set and different dynamic."

Owasso's top QBs are seniors -- last year's backup, Tyler Caviness, and Knox Dyson, who returns to the Rams after playing for Beggs last year.

"They've competed really well," Blankneship said. "If it was today they would both be playing. I think that's kind of good and bad in the sense neither has taken a huge lead, but they've both been good enough we think we can win with both of them. If it were today, you would see both of them on the field in different packages, and we're surrounding them with strong talent. We've got strong depth at our skill positions. We're probably faster than a year ago."

And that will be a challenge for the Spartans' defense.

"We're going to play a great team Week 1," Bixby linebacker Hank Puckett said. "Hopefully there's a ton of people in the stands, it's just a super exciting feeling and a great opportunity to put on a show for both teams. It's just going to be a ton of fun, a lot of excitement."

